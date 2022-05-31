Outdoor movie series will keep summer audiences entertained

Watching a favorite flick outdoors beneath a blanket of stars — what better way to spend a summer evening? Cedar Valley residents can enjoy the experience this summer at “Movies Under the Moon” at Overman Park in Cedar Falls, and “Cinema on the Cedar” at Waterloo’s RiverLoop Amphitheatre.

“Movies Under the Moon” opens June 3, and “Cinema on the Cedar” begins June 9. Both series are free and open to the public.

“This is our 19th season at Overman Park,” said Kim Bear, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street. “‘Movies Under the Moon’ has become a tradition in downtown Cedar Falls. People look forward to the season. It’s one of those nice, free Friday events that you can enjoy with the whole family. It’s fun to provide the community something like this to do during the summer.”

There are six movies on the schedule, beginning with “Trolls World Tour” on Friday. On June 17, “The Greatest Showman” will be shown on the giant inflatable screen, followed by “Soul” on July 15 and “Remember the Titans” on July 29. “Frozen II” will be shown Aug. 12, in conjunction with the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s current exhibition, “Fire & Ice: Cedar Falls Ice Houses,” and the 100th anniversary of the Cedar Falls Ice House at 121 Center St. “Adventures in Babysitting” is the final film in the series on Aug. 26.

Members of Cedar Valley Guitar Association will perform beginning at 7 p.m. and the film will begin at dusk, or around 9 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for comfort. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

Overman Park is located at 316 W. Third St. in Cedar Falls. The movie series is hosted by Community Main Street, Hearst Center for the Arts and Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.

Bear said it takes about five minutes to inflate the screen. “It’s fun for the audience to watch it inflate to full size. The majority of the work is trying to get it deflated, rolled up and stored after the movie.”

It was four years ago when the RiverLoop Amphitheatre was first transformed into a movie theater under the stars, said Kent Shankle, executive director of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The series grew out positive reaction from audiences attending an outdoor movie shown during My Waterloo Days several years ago. “The series was made possible with support from a surprise grant from the Black Hawk Gaming Association that was used to purchase the movie screen,” he explained.

The 39-foot inflatable screen fills space beneath the canopy of the iconic steel-frame structure. The amphitheater opened in 2012 and has become a popular venue for live performances with the Cedar River as a backdrop.

This season begins June 9 with the beloved movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” during My Waterloo Days. It is the 40th anniversary of this Stephen Spielberg classic which premiered in 1982. On July 8, “Encanto” will be shown in conjunction with WCA’s “Fiesta” Latino Heritage Celebration, and on Aug. 25, “Hairspray” will be shown as part of Cedar Valley Pridefest.

Gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie will start at 9 p.m. or dusk. Concessions will be available to purchase.

The amphitheater is located at at 225 Commercial St., adjacent to the Waterloo Center for the Arts along Cedar Street. There is seating for approximately 600 people and the area can accommodate crowds of up to 1,000 people.

Shankle hopes the public won’t be intimidated by construction taking place on the plaza. “We’ll have signs up to show people how to get in. The best way is through the Art Mall — look for the big, blue guitar sculpture and go up those steps and over to the amphitheater. It’s also accessible through our main center entrance and through the building for people who can’t climb steps or have accessibility needs,” he explained

“Cinema on the Cedar” is sponsored by Veridian Credit Union.

