Outdoor JamFest to benefit UNI Spectrum Project

CEDAR FALLS – The Schmidt Brothers will headline Spectrum JamFest on May 21 in downtown Cedar Falls.

The outdoor concert also will showcase local youth and school bands performing music ranging from rock, country and hip-hop to pop, metal, punk and alternative. Hours are from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at River Place Plaza, 100 E. Second St.

Admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the UNI Spectrum Project. There will be a silent auction and raffle. Master of ceremonies is Gary Kroeger.

Rain location is Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

In addition, the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau will be celebrating the Cedar Falls Beer Trail in conjunction with National Bike Month. Information will be available on the Cedar Valley Trails and city trail systems and participating breweries and taprooms. Those attending the concert are encouraged to pick up their beer trail passport when making a donation to the Spectrum Project. The Spectrum Project is a movement, music, drama and art opportunity for children with differing abilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, hearing and vision impairments and Down syndrome. During the pandemic, children were unable to attend the program and create productions, said Kevin Droe, Ph.D., associate professor of music education.

“We haven’t been able to have our in-person Spectrum Project since 2019. We’ve done what we could to keep our kiddos connected with each other. We thought it would be fun to have an outdoor festival that could benefit the project. Lots of schools are starting ‘modern’ bands in elementary schools, playing rock and country and other kinds of music. It’s very artistic and the bands are very inclusive.”

Schools were excited by the opportunity, Droe said. “They’re excited for these kids to have an opportunity play somewhere, especially the smaller communities.”

Featured bands are from Denver Elementary School, Janesville Elementary and Middle schools, Excel and Hansen, Lincoln, North Cedar and Southdale schools, all in Cedar Falls.

The Schmidt Brothers are from Vinton. The three brothers performed with many bands for the last 15 years throughout Iowa before forming their own band. Stephen (vocals/drums), Sam (vocals/guitar) and Gabriel Schmidt (vocals/bass guitar) perform in a range of genres, as well as 1980s rock ‘n’ roll.

“I heard them play, just graduated from UNI, and they sound awesome. They’re really good, and we thought for our first year hosting Jamfest, we needed a group that could play a lot of songs. The school bands will be doing one song each,” Droe explained.

He’s anxious about once again providing children in-person opportunities beginning with registration Oct. 1 Rehearsals for a spring Spectrum Project begin in January.

The program provides children with artistic fun on Saturday mornings. There are opportunities for socialization and to practice communication skills, along with the putting on a show. UNI, Hawkeye Community College, Allen College and other students volunteer as Buddies during rehearsals to assist performers. Paid staff members design and direct the show and activities and keep the project safe and on track, said Droe.

“These kids are like the rest of us. They have enthusiasm and creative spirit and want to be creative and have fun. Our goal is to let the community and greater society see that and welcome them.”

He recognizes that some children “liked it better being at home and being involved through Zoom calls to make art projects and have music and dance activities. So, we might continue something like that for kids who find it really hard to come in person. We want to keep that inclusive spirit.”

There is a cost involved in the project; scholarships are available. For more information, visit spectrumproject.org.

