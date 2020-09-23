Outdoor band concerts to bring live music to University of Northern Iowa campus

The Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band One and Symphonic Band have been rehearsing in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, while Jazz Bands 2 and 3 rehearse in the smaller Davis Hall, also at the center. Smaller jazz combos have been practicing in the jazz studio in Russell Hall.

Accommodations have been made in performance spaces for COVID-19 protective protocols, including physical distancing and clear vinyl curtains to separate musicians.

Bengston Auditorium at Russell Hall has been used for string ensembles and solo instrumentalists.

In addition to Friday’s Panther Marching Band concert, the band will perform at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20, also on Lawther Field. Jazz Bands One, Two and Three will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 29, east of the West Gym. On Oct. 2, the Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band will perform at 5 p.m. east of the West Gym, and jazz combos will present their concert at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9, east of the West Gym.

Audience members should plan to bring their own chair or blanket. Socially distanced lawn markings have been added to the grassy field between West Gym and the Campanile. Audiences should face north to watch the Panther Marching Band and face west to watch all other concerts. Masks or face coverings are required for all attendees.