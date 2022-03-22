Our Savior's Lutheran donates medical equipment to Marshalltown American Legion

WATERLOO – Twenty-four crutches. Ten silver walkers. Six shower chairs. Five wheelchairs. Four elevated toilet seats. A pair of three-wheel walkers. Two other walkers that “you can turn and sit on.”

And a partridge in a pear tree? Actually, the last item inside the “Medical Loan Closet” at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo was a commode.

That rounded out the haul shipped to Frank Lewis Glick American Legion Post 46 in Marshalltown after the church ran out of space to house it.

The equipment will be distributed to veterans or anyone else who needs it in Marshall County to help them sidestep the prohibitive cost.

For more than a quarter century, it had been collected by longtime members Joyce Arends, 83, and her husband, Bernie, 84, who managed to store it inside a small church space, once a Sunday room office.

“I love my church,” said Joyce. “I told them I was going to work for the Lord, and that’s what I’ve done. I’m paying my dues to the Lord. There isn’t a thing I haven’t done here. ”

The collection grew over the years thanks mostly to congregation members who donated equipment that has been reused over the years by older members and others in the community. Some pieces had five or six stickers, signaling the equipment had been reused several times.

“This was an important program to Joyce and Bernie,” said Nancy Kerns, president of the women’s group. “It turned into a full-time job and had to go to the right home. Some these veterans were part of the Greatest Generation. They believed in God and country. There’s definitely a big need there.”

Out of space

“My husband described it like one of those clown cars at the circus,” said Kerns, who also is a 29-year veteran of the United States Army. “More and more stuff kept coming out of it.”

“It was an astronomical amount of work,” added Kerns. “Not only is it a lot of equipment, but the monetary value is significant as well.”

Besides financially, veterans and other older folks run into barriers trying to get what they need.

“You can’t always walk in and say I want this,” said Bernie Arends.

Added Wayne Warnell, American Legion vice commander: “And their insurance doesn’t get them a whole lot anyway.”

“They’ll ask Wayne before they ask for anything from the government,” Kerns added about the veterans.

American Legion leadership stopped by the church Friday to pick up the delivery.

But before it was shipped to Marshalltown, a pastor blessed all the equipment, said Kerns, and the many “hands” involved, from those who donated the equipment to those who worked to log it, evaluate its condition, clean and store it, and all the way to those receiving and ultimately using it.

After breaking his back and having a positive experience in therapy, Warnell, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era from 1972 to 1975, said, “I try to help other veterans and others in the community. I met a lot of nice people who were willing to help me in my time of need.”

He and fellow Legion member Paul Heckman run a medical loan closet program. The equipment is stored in the Legion’s much-larger facility, a small warehouse with pallets.

The Arends took the reins of the ministry from the late Pastor Arnie Imbrock and other congregation members back in the 1990s, and now they’ll be looking for new blood to take it from them as they officially retire from their acts of kindness and service.

