Our Savior's Lutheran Church hosting Christmas concert

\WATERLOO — Our Savior's Lutheran Church is presenting "Our Savior is Born: A Christmas Celebration! Nuestro Salvador Nacio-Concierto de Navidad" on Dec. 18 beginning at 9 a.m.

The concert features Juan Dominguez and his featured vocalists, including his wife Anna and other musicians.

Dominguez, from Bogota, Columbia is the musical director and founder of the Met de Bogota which is an International Classical Music Festival.

Everyone is welcome and the concert is free. For more information, contact the church at (319) 233-3156.

The church is located at 420 Harwood Ave.

