Otto Schoitz funds two local organizations for housing initiatives

WATERLOO — A grant was recently given to Friends of the Family in an effort to end homelessness in the Cedar Valley.

The Otto Schoitz Foundation awarded $200,000 to the agency for the Black Hawk County Housing Project. The program began last year after the foundation asked the organization what it would do to help people experiencing homelessness.

“Housing is the only solution,” Director Ben Brustkern said. “You start with housing and then address other issues.”

Brustkern said when the program started last year, the organization had identified more than 130 households that were homeless. As of last week, he said, the number was down to 65. That makes him hopeful the program can result in a “functional zero.”

He described functional zero as when people are new to experiencing homeless and there are not people waiting for assistance.

“If someone (new) starts into the system then they’re able to get that help they need,” he said.

The program seeks to end homelessness by creating 60 units of “rapid rehousing.” Brustkern explained that such an approach provides assistance with rent and utilities for as long as nine to 12 months per household.

The money awarded will also help pay for case managers to work with the people getting housed and providing help with budgeting, goal setting, landlord/tenant relationships and working with them to be self-sufficient.

The organization works with about 20 to 25 local landlords, according to Brustkern. Most of the units provided are apartments.

Funds also support them to have a full-time street outreach worker. The person in this position goes out to neighborhoods to find out where people are living on the street. Brustkern said once they find someone, they build a relationship and get them lined up with services. The worker also spends time at the Salvation Army and free community meal events.

Friends of the Family also provides “progressive engagement money” to help with smaller fees, such as a bus ticket to travel where someone has housing available or helping to get utilities turned back on.

“Small interventions with a large impact,” Brustkern said.

Participants in the housing project program must live in a shelter, on the streets or in “imminent danger” of becoming homeless. In addition, they are required to create and follow an individual case plan; meet with a caseworker for in-home visits; and work toward self-sufficiency.

The Otto Schoitz Foundation also awarded $100,000 to 24/7 BLAC, or Black Leadership Advancement Consortium. Organization President Sharina Sallis said the money will be used for its HOME program – a five-week homebuyers education class that provides a down payment assistance stipend to participants who are ready to buy a home.

Sallis said the funds also will support its Skill-Up program, which is a career readiness program to help people to secure or advance their career paths.

