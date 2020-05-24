Otto Schoitz Foundation spring awards announced

WATERLOO — The Otto Schoitz Foundation has announced the award of $668,500 to organizations aligned with the mission of improving the health and well-being of the Cedar Valley.
Spring 2020 awards will benefit our community particularly in the areas of education/workforce readiness, health, housing, and human services. The spring 2020 grant cycle was well underway prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. As such, awardees will be given leeway in timelines originally proposed in their grant applications.
In support of their invaluable response and recovery work, the Otto Schoitz Foundation has helped launch the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, released restrictions on nearly $375,000 in previously awarded funds, and provided additional emergency funds directly to nonprofit partners.
Further, the newly-opened fall 2020 cycle will prioritize COVID-19 recovery efforts for community nonprofit organizations providing basic needs and other supportive services to vulnerable populations. Requests from nonprofit organizations with 500 or less employees will be prioritized as will requests for operating and programmatic support over capital proposals.
Including these efforts, the Otto Schoitz Foundation has gifted $6.9 million to the Cedar Valley community since its 2016 inception.
Details of the foundation’s spring awards include:
- Americans for Independent Living will receive $5,400 for the “Furniture for Veterans” program. This program provides support to formerly homeless veterans who are in need of basic home necessities.
- Cedar Trails Partnership will receive $20,000 for reconstruction of 1.5 miles of the Cedar Valley Lake Trail, ultimately reopening and improving this popular trail connection between Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
- Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective was awarded $10,000 to increase bicycle education, awareness, safety, recycling, and reuse, including through community-based programs such as Earn-A-Bike which allows individuals access to affordable transportation while also learning bicycle maintenance skills.
- Cedar Valley Hospice was awarded $200,000 towards construction of a new office building, providing the infrastructure to carry out hospice and palliative care services as well as extensive grief services and HIV/AIDS case management.
- Exceptional Persons Inc. will receive $15,000 for the employment service continuum to help persons with disabilities find employment in the general workforce by providing job training, resume building, job interview preparation and support to on-board and maintain employment in the community.
- Grin and Grow Ltd. was awarded $80,000 to provide childcare services for primarily low income families; thereby enabling parents to obtain or maintain employment and achieve greater financial stability.
- Iowa Legal Aid will receive $40,000 to grow the Parent Representative Project, a project that provides direct assistance and supportive services to low-income custodial parents who are at risk of being involved or are already involved in the juvenile court system through a Child in Need of Assistance proceeding.
- Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will receive $6,000 to support League’s Lockers, a project providing uniforms, school supplies and basic hygienic items in a discrete and respectful manner to local high school students who may not otherwise have access.
- North Star Community Services will receive up to $100,000 to complete repairs on their aging roof and continue the rehabilitative services that help individuals with disabilities live enriched, meaningful, productive and independent lives in our communities.
- One City United was awarded $30,000 to launch an employment readiness program that helps individuals overcome multiple barriers through life skills workshops, employment training and placement assistance.
- Social Action Inc. will receive $22,100 for youth empowerment & employment programming to teach participants pertinent social and life skills. Youth involved will gain valuable lessons, such as money management and time management, equipping them with a positive work ethic and attitude of pride that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.
- SuccessLink will receive $35,000 to advance coordination of Success Street, a program ensuring students have access to a comprehensive array of services including mental health, substance abuse, adolescent sexual health and overall health directly within the scho
- ol district.
- The Job Foundation was awarded $25,000 to continue working with youth on financial education, stewardship training, academic achievement and attainment of other key resources to increase financial stability and reduce the risk of financial disadvantage.
- Waterloo Housing Trust Fund will receive $20,000 to support affordable housing in Waterloo serving low to low-moderate income populations by focusing on emergency shelter, transitional housing, owner-occupied home repairs, and housing rehabilitation for accessibility.
- Waterloo Writing Project will receive $20,000 to continue serving as a creative sanctuary by providing program support, leadership development, and novel opportunities that build resiliency and communication capacity for youth.
- Winnebago Council/Boy Scouts of America was awarded $10,000 for the Multicultural Outreach program helping to remove barriers to success for coed at-risk youth while introducing them to Scouting activities and values.
- Youth Art Team was awarded $30,000 to grow programming that provides arts experiences and leadership opportunities for young artists in the Cedar Valley. The Youth Art Team model transforms minds and inspires changes in behavior among the artists and those who view their work.
Qualifying organizations may now apply for funding in the fall 2020 grant cycle at www.ottoschoitzfoundation.org. Priority will be given to COVID-19 recovery efforts for community nonprofit organizations providing basic needs and other supportive services to vulnerable populations. The foundation encourages applicants to apply for general operating support instead of project-based proposals. Applications are due July 10, 2020.
