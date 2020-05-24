Otto Schoitz Foundation spring awards announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The Otto Schoitz Foundation has announced the award of $668,500 to organizations aligned with the mission of improving the health and well-being of the Cedar Valley.

Spring 2020 awards will benefit our community particularly in the areas of education/workforce readiness, health, housing, and human services. The spring 2020 grant cycle was well underway prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. As such, awardees will be given leeway in timelines originally proposed in their grant applications.

In support of their invaluable response and recovery work, the Otto Schoitz Foundation has helped launch the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, released restrictions on nearly $375,000 in previously awarded funds, and provided additional emergency funds directly to nonprofit partners.

Further, the newly-opened fall 2020 cycle will prioritize COVID-19 recovery efforts for community nonprofit organizations providing basic needs and other supportive services to vulnerable populations. Requests from nonprofit organizations with 500 or less employees will be prioritized as will requests for operating and programmatic support over capital proposals.

Including these efforts, the Otto Schoitz Foundation has gifted $6.9 million to the Cedar Valley community since its 2016 inception.