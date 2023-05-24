WATERLOO -- The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded $772,500 to organizations aligned with the mission of advancing the health and wellbeing of the Cedar Valley community and its individual members.

Twenty-five organizations making significant impact are recipients of funding. Otto Schoitz Foundation’s priority of creating social connectedness and building avenues for increased opportunity, especially for vulnerable and marginalized persons, is reflected in the grant awards. Investing in both the community as a whole and efforts to support individual self-sufficiency is highlighted.

“I am honored to share Otto Schoitz Foundation’s investment in organizations that build community and create new possibilities in the Cedar Valley," said Mike Mallaro, foundation board chairperson. "By supporting individuals and enhancing public spaces, among other meaningful initiatives, our grant partners are contributing to the wellbeing of our community. The leaders of our foundation are proud to call the Cedar Valley home and congratulate the awardees on their notable efforts to make this community a great place to live, work, play and age.”

Highlights from the spring awards include:

The Grout Museum District is offering a sensory-friendly experience so that differently abled individuals and caretakers can enjoy a safe and comfortable visit to the district. Offering dedicated hours, designated quiet spaces and a “Social Story” guide describing what to expect at exhibits, each visitor can interact with the museum at their individual level of comfort.

Addressing both the immediate needs and long-term goals of single mothers and women aging out of the foster care system, House of Hope makes an outsize impact by creating access points for women to enter systems that have previously excluded them based on income, credit scores, employment histories or long-term instability. These new access points pave the way to entering banking systems, non-predatory car loans, professional and stable employment with a livable wage, safe childcare, healthy community, preventative health care, quality affordable housing, and for some even homeownership.

The Waterloo Public Library and Sunrise Children’s Zoo are investing in public spaces for gathering and learning. The Waterloo Public Library is reimagining the youth department to offer teens a dedicated place to study, meet friends and have some fun without distracting other patrons. The library’s toddler space will be enclosed to increase safety. Engaging youth programming will draw additional visitors to the refreshed spaces. With over 25,000 visitors each summer, the Sunrise Children’s Zoo provides a free and interactive attraction for many in the Cedar Valley. Capital improvements funded will create shade and shelter for the animals and improve the visitor experience.

SuccessLink brings community health services directly to students and families through the Success Street in-school clinics. Offering a convenient and efficient connection to care, SuccessLink reduces disparities that exist in health care access. The Success Street clinics located directly in Cedar Valley schools provide mental health, substance use disorder, pregnancy and sexual health, vaccine, and primary health care.

Providing legal services to low-resourced individuals, Iowa Legal Aid has prioritized housing as a focus. An Eviction Diversion Help Desk has been established at the Black Hawk County Courthouse to help individuals and families avoid eviction and homelessness. Tenants are screened for eviction legal defenses, as well as legal problems that may reduce their income and ability to pay rent. Tenants are educated about their legal rights, given step-by-step instructions to resolve the problem on their own and offered legal representation as needed. Connections are made with other community providers to help tenants with non-legal needs.

Additional organizations funded in the Otto Schoitz Foundation spring 2023 grant cycle include:

Cedar Valley Angels; Center of Attention; EPI -- Exceptional Persons Inc.; Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services; Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois; Grin & Grow Ltd.; Iowa Dental Foundation; The Job Foundation; Love INC of the Cedar Valley; Lutheran Services in Iowa; ONE Cedar Valley; One City United; Plentiful Pantry; Royal Legacy Christian Academy; The Salvation Army; Try Pie; UNI Local Food Program Veggie Vouchers; Waterloo Housing Trust Fund; and the Youth Art Team.

Founded in 2016, Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in the Cedar Valley. Visit the Foundation’s website at www.ottoschoitzfoundation.org for further details on grant awards and how interested parties can apply for the next grant cycle. Foundation staff are available to answer applicant questions and can be reached at (319) 232-2870.