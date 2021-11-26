Otto Schoitz Foundation awards $2.8 million in grants to Cedar Valley organizations

The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded $2,828,000 to organizations aligned with the mission of improving the health and wellbeing of the Cedar Valley.

Since its 2016 inception, Otto Schoitz Foundation’s total grantmaking in the Cedar Valley exceeds $12.5 million.

The fall 2021 grants are directed to 17 local organizations providing meaningful and lasting services in our community. Reducing disparities, including mental health inequities, across the social determinants of health is a priority for the Otto Schoitz Foundation.

Social determinants are root causes in an individual’s health/well-being and include conditions in which we are born, live, learn, work, play, and age. An additional priority for the foundation is investing in projects that enhance the vibrancy of our community, improving the quality of life for all residents while creating a thriving environment for current and future employers.

“The Otto Schoitz Foundation is proud to support organizations making lasting improvements in the Cedar Valley,” said Board Chairperson Eric Locke in a news release. “We strive to balance our partnerships towards those assisting individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency as well as those investments that will result in the overall betterment and enhanced vitality of our community.”

The Otto Schoitz Foundation awarded the following grants:

Peoples Community Health Clinic – The Foundation grant supports a 20,000-square-foot expansion of the clinic, allowing the clinic to provide much needed behavioral health services to the community. Over 70% of people served by Peoples Clinic are low resourced, and nearly half are from a minority group.

Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic -- Elevate provides services to people in crisis from mental illness and substance use disorders. The Foundation grant supports the building of a 24/7 Restoration Center, providing access to innovative behavioral health services primarily to those most vulnerable in our community.

1619 Freedom School – The 1619 Freedom School is a new after-school program aimed to address the literacy achievement gap between black and white students in the Waterloo School District. The Foundation grant supports start-up and programming expenses.

Try Pie – Try Pie empowers a diverse group of young women in our community with life and leadership skills through meaningful work in a bakery. The Foundation grant supports the ongoing mission of empowering young women through work, education and mentoring.

Cedar Falls Schools Foundation – The Foundation grant supports the capital project to build an indoor community natatorium (pool) adjacent to the new Cedar Falls High School. The community pool will provide recreational and competitive swimming opportunities, adding to the vibrancy of the Cedar Valley.

Additional organizations funded in the foundation's fall 2021 grant cycle include Catholic Charites of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Cedar Valley Angels, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, Friends of the Family, iJAG | Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, Love INC of the Cedar Valley, MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Operation Threshold, Quota of the Cedar Valley, Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, and the Youth Art Team.

