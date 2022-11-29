Otto Schoitz Foundation awards $1.86 million to 19 organizations

WATERLOO — The Otto Schoitz Foundation announced $1.86 million in grant awards to 19 organizations whose efforts advance the health and well-being of the community for the fall of 2022.

Many of the organizations funded in this cycle provide intentional and targeted programs to reduce disparities and create new avenues. The largest grant was awarded to the city of Waterloo for $1 million.

Other awards and their amounts include: 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium, $100,000; Inclusion Connection, $15,000; The Larrabee Center, $15,000; Amani Community Services, $50,000; Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, $15,000; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, $25,000; Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, $20,000; Communities in Schools, $12,000; Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center, $40,000; Empowering Men Project, $45,000; Friends of the Family, $200,000; Hawkeye Community College Smart Automation Training Center, $75,000; Jesse Cosby Center, $86,000; Northeast Iowa Food Bank, $50,000; One City United, $10,000; Operation Threshold Inc., $25,000; Vision to Learn, $25,000; and YWCA of Black Hawk County, $50,000.

The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded over $16 million in the Cedar Valley since 2016.