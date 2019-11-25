WATERLOO -- The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded $803,290 to a number of local organizations aligned with its mission of improving the health and wellbeing of the Cedar Valley.
Funded projects help address critical community concerns including the increasing need for services supporting immigrants, refugees and people with disabilities.
The foundation has gifted over $6.1 million to the Cedar Valley community since its inception in 2016.
Organizations receiving fall 2019 awards include:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Iowa -- $36,400 to match youth who are facing adversity with volunteers for one-on-one school or community mentor relationship.
Black Hawk County Health Department -- $83,500 to develop an integrated, immigrant-centered service model to meet the health care and employment needs of the African immigrant community.
Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District -- $5,000 to support Cedar Valley EnviroFest, which teaches Waterloo fifth-graders about the importance of caring for natural and environmental resources.
Catholic Charities -- $20,000 to provide immigration legal services in the form of free legal consultations and affordable legal services supporting the immigrant community in the Cedar Valley.
Cedar Valley Angels -- $10,000 for the Love Box Program, a program that supports children in foster care.
Cedar Valley Hospice -- $10,000 to support the Eucalyptus Tree Children’s Grief Program.
Community in Schools of Mid-America -- $10,000 to continue connecting at-risk students to specific resources to overcome barriers, stay in school and graduate.
Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center -- $89,750 to address social determinants of health for the local immigrant and refugee community.
Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County -- $45,000 to educate parents and caregivers with the goal of reducing adverse childhood experiences.
Friends of the Family -- $48,000 for advocacy services for labor and sex trafficking survivors, and training for area businesses and groups to help to better identify and report suspected human trafficking.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa -- $20,000 to eliminate barriers to participation for at-risk girls in the Character & Leadership Development Program.
Hawkeye Community College -- $50,000 to launch WE Build Waterloo, a program that provides at-risk young people with vocational skill development in the construction field.
I HOPE Chapter of AMBUCS -- $5,000 to provide Amtrykes custom bicycles to local organizations serving adults with disabilities.
Inclusion Connection -- $15,000 for their Innovation Employment Services for individuals with diverse abilities.
Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates -- $15,000 to assist Waterloo students facing multiple barriers to high school graduation and continuing education.
Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center -- $85,000 for repairs to the center.
MercyOne Waterloo -- $33,750 to continue their Inpatient Rehabilitation Transportation Service with a new passenger bus.
North Star Community Services -- $40,000 for roof repair to the center that helps individuals with disabilities.
Northeast Iowa Food Bank -- $40,000 to meet the needs of senior citizens living with food insecurity.
Operation Threshold -- $15,000 to support healthy early childhood development through Home Based Parent Education.
Riverview Center -- $43,990 to increase support for sexual assault survivors by launching a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program in partnership with area hospitals.
Small World Preschool -- $9,900 for capital improvements to the outdoor play area.
Tri-County Child and Family Development Council -- $46,000 for essential kitchen improvements to the Maywood Head Start Center.
Trinity Preschool and Childcare -- $17,000 for installation of new fall-safe material on their preschool and toddler playgrounds.
University of Northern Iowa -- $10,000 to expand the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Kaleidoscope Series to all Waterloo elementary students for the 2019-2020 Season.
The Otto Schoitz Foundation’s spring grant cycle is now accepting letters of intent through Jan. 10. Qualifying organizations may apply for funding via the Foundation’s online grant management system at www.ottoschoitzfoundation.org.
