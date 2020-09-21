Otto Schoitz Foundation announces fall 2020 awards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded $690,865 to organizations aligned with the mission of improving the health and well-being of the Cedar Valley.

To assist its nonprofit partners, the Otto Schoitz Foundation established the Fall 2020 grant cycle to prioritize COVID-19 recovery efforts, particularly for community nonprofit organizations providing basic needs and other supportive services to vulnerable populations.

With this announcement, the Otto Schoitz Foundation has gifted $7.6 million to the Cedar Valley community since its 2016 inception.

The foundation’s fall 2020 awards include: