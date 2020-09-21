Otto Schoitz Foundation announces fall 2020 awards

The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded $690,865 to organizations aligned with the mission of improving the health and well-being of the Cedar Valley.
To assist its nonprofit partners, the Otto Schoitz Foundation established the Fall 2020 grant cycle to prioritize COVID-19 recovery efforts, particularly for community nonprofit organizations providing basic needs and other supportive services to vulnerable populations.
With this announcement, the Otto Schoitz Foundation has gifted $7.6 million to the Cedar Valley community since its 2016 inception.
The foundation’s fall 2020 awards include:
- Catholic Charities will receive $50,000 for Operation Help, a program designed to coordinate with other agencies to best meet the service gaps for those economically impacted by COVID-19.
- Cedar Valley Angels was awarded $35,000 to continue supporting children in foster care and their foster families, an area of need that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Communities in Schools of Mid-America was awarded $10,000 to continue their work at George Washington Carver Academy and Central Middle School, connecting at-risk students with community resources to overcome barriers and stay in school.
- EMBARC | Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center will receive $67,000 to engage youth from the refugee and immigrant community in becoming Youth Navigators who will help families with digital literacy, online learning, and access to basic resources.
- Eye of the Needle was awarded $25,000 to provide emergency relief to those experiencing economic or other serious hardships by providing emergency relief ranging from food and transportation assistance to work attire and school uniforms.
- Family YMCA of Black Hawk County will receive $60,000 to support operations and their ability to respond rapidly and effectively to the growing child care needs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
- Friends of the Family was awarded $45,000 to support survivors of violence from experiencing homelessness and/or help shorten the time spent in homelessness by providing rapid rental and utility assistance.
- iJAG | Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates will receive $20,000 to support underserved students through daily tutoring, counseling, and mentoring as well as career and post-secondary planning.
- Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center will receive $100,000 to increase staff capacity and provide essential assistance to families in need of safe and stable housing during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Love INC of the Cedar Valley was awarded $10,000 to help individuals in need of medical supplies, eyeglasses, and transportation to medical appointments as well as support with utilities and other essential needs.
- North Star Community Services was awarded $15,000 for technology and equipment updates to better serve their clients through virtual means during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank was awarded $50,000 to help meet the growing meal gap and need for nutritious food for households in Black Hawk County that have been negatively impacted by the current public health crisis and subsequent economic downturn.
- Operation Threshold was awarded $50,000 to provide more in-depth assistance, case management or home visitation programming to help struggling households identify, prioritize, and access needed services.
- Riverview Center was awarded $33,865 to continue providing services for survivors of sexual or domestic violence including 24/7 in-person crisis response and intervention at police stations and emergency rooms as well as ongoing advocacy, therapy, and gap assistance for basic needs.
- SuccessLink was awarded $20,000 for the Young Parents Together program, a program that supports teen parents experiencing food insecurity, barriers to transportation, mental health concerns and a lack of prenatal and parenting education and support.
- Waterloo Schools Foundation was awarded $100,000 to support the increased needs of students and teachers during this time, through adequate technology, social-emotional support and classroom supplies needed to ensure a safe learning environment for all.
In the coming months, qualifying organizations may submit letters of intent for the Spring 2021 Grant Cycle via the Otto Schoitz Foundation’s online grant management system. Interested parties can stay abreast of important deadlines by visiting the foundation’s website at www.ottoschoitzfoundation.org.
