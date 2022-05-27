Otto Schoitz Foundation announces $1.8 million in grants to 19 Cedar Valley organizations

WATERLOO — Spring grants awarded by the Otto Schoitz Foundation will provide funding for affordable homes in the Walnut neighborhood and a new Tri-County Head Start playground as well as many other efforts aimed at the Cedar Valley’s well-being.

The foundation announced awards of $1.8 million to 19 organizations “providing meaningful and lasting impact” to the community, a news release said.

“As invested members of the community, the Otto Schoitz Foundation leaders are proud of our partner organizations working to improve the health and well-being in the Cedar Valley for all,” board chairperson Eric Locke said in the release.

“The revitalization efforts in the Walnut neighborhood have been tremendous and we are excited to be part of that positive momentum going forward. Safe and affordable housing is fundamental to a person’s well-being,” he noted. “In fact, each of our Spring 2022 grant partners are making significant impact on the quality of life in the Cedar Valley by reducing existing disparities and creating new opportunities.”

Its largest award, nearly $1.01 million, is going to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity to support construction and rehabilitation of 14 safe and affordable homes over the next three years. The grant continues investment in the historic Walnut neighborhood as access to affordable housing remains a high need in Black Hawk County.

“The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that our community lacks over 1,600 affordable housing units and nearly 2,000 local families are severely cost-burdened by housing,” according to the release. “Reducing disparities, including inequities in housing, is a priority for the Otto Schoitz Foundation. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau illustrates the homeownership disparity; Black Americans have the lowest rate of home ownership, compared to other racial groups – a statistic that holds true in Black Hawk County.”

Tri-County Child and Family Development Council has purchased a building in the historic Church Row neighborhood and will open an expanded Head Start facility in Fall 2022 serving 150 children of families all at or below federal poverty guidelines. Foundation funding of $50,000 will help build a natural playground at the new location.

Tri-County is the largest Head Start provider in the state, serving over 900 preschoolers in Black Hawk County alone. According to the Black Hawk County Child Care Coalition, the childcare needs of thousands are not met and employers identify child care as a barrier to employee retention.

The North End Cultural Center is receiving $60,000 to assist in hiring professional staff; continuing the popular North End Fest and Hip Hop Literacy programs; and expanding its education, theater and music programs for all ages. The center works on the city’s northeast side, a predominately Black and historically marginalized community.

The release noted that diverse artistic endeavors are central to the well being of communities. Neighborhoods with greater cultural resources have less crime and incidents of child abuse, which is documented in a study by the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy and Practice.

One City United was awarded $20,000 to help the organization equip unemployed people with the tools needed for employability and connect them with employment opportunities. Through its Momentum program, adults with two or more barriers to employment (like a criminal record or substance use history) are provided with the education, skill-building, and self-confidence needed to become sustainably employed.

Additional grants awarded were:

$4,157 to Americans for Independent Living.

$13,861 to the Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective.

$15,000 to Exceptional Persons, Inc.

$10,000 to Eye of the Needle.

$35,000 to Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

$75,000 to Grin & Grow Child Care.

$75,000 to the Grout Museum District.

$20,000 to the Leader Valley Foundation.

$10,000 to Lutheran Services in Iowa.

$21,000 to North Star Community Services, Inc.

$30,000 to Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Inc.

$75,000 to SuccessLink’s school-based health centers.

$25,000 to The Job Foundation.

$150,000 to the University of Northern Iowa Foundation.

$30,000 to the Waterloo Housing Trust Fund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.