Other risks rise as Cedar Valley residents protect themselves from COVID-19

"(At) home being quarantined isn't always the safest place for people," he said. "Because right now we're talking about a situation where people are feeling more pressure. There's a lot of different situations that will exacerbate the problem."

Brustkern is not sure, though, if the agency will experience increased demand for its services. "That's really hard to say whether this will cause a spike," he said.

Tom Eachus, director of behavioral health for UnityPoint's Waterloo region, said a growing number of people may seek services after the height of the crisis.

"We haven't had a surge of patients calling with mental health issues," he noted. Eachus, who also heads the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, drew a parallel between the pandemic and disasters where those type of problems emerge in the aftermath, like tornadoes. "This is going to be no different."

"Stress of any kind usually causes people to have reactions in four domains," he noted, including physical, emotional, behavioral and cognitive. "Any change from previous levels of functioning related to COVID-19, people probably need to pay attention to."