Other risks rise as Cedar Valley residents protect themselves from COVID-19

WATERLOO — As schools close for weeks and more people work remotely to protect against the spread of COVID-19, other kinds of risks may be rising for some of the most vulnerable in society.
Greater isolation and more time in the home could increase a range of incidences from sexual abuse to mental health problems, community advocates warn.
"The biggest concern that we have right now is that school is often the safe place for children in our community," said Amanda Goodman, executive director of the Family & Children's Council of Black Hawk County.
It's frequently in the home that someone is physically, mentally or sexually abusing a child, she said. In Black Hawk County "90% of children know their abusers," she added. "They've been groomed, they've been told this behavior is normal."
Now, in some cases, such people "will have unlimited access to them over this extended period of time."
The "pressure cooker" of worry over jobs, education and finances as the Cedar Valley grapples with the novel coronavirus can make the situation even worse, said Goodman. "Sometimes people take that and they lash out at children," she said. "So the fear is very real right now for children in our community."
Ben Brustkern, Cedar Valley Friends of the Family's executive director, agreed that there's an increased danger. The agency works with domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking victims as well as providing assistance for those who are homeless.
"(At) home being quarantined isn't always the safest place for people," he said. "Because right now we're talking about a situation where people are feeling more pressure. There's a lot of different situations that will exacerbate the problem."
Brustkern is not sure, though, if the agency will experience increased demand for its services. "That's really hard to say whether this will cause a spike," he said.
Tom Eachus, director of behavioral health for UnityPoint's Waterloo region, said a growing number of people may seek services after the height of the crisis.
"We haven't had a surge of patients calling with mental health issues," he noted. Eachus, who also heads the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, drew a parallel between the pandemic and disasters where those type of problems emerge in the aftermath, like tornadoes. "This is going to be no different."
"Stress of any kind usually causes people to have reactions in four domains," he noted, including physical, emotional, behavioral and cognitive. "Any change from previous levels of functioning related to COVID-19, people probably need to pay attention to."
There are a variety of ways people can deal with such changes in themselves. Among those are healthy eating, avoiding drugs and alcohol, starting a hobby, exercising, finding other activities, talking to people, and seeking professional help. His top piece of advice is even more basic, though: "Sometimes people just need to disconnect from mainline media and social media" if they're being overwhelmed by information about the virus.
Brustkern and Goodman said their organizations will still be available to help people going forward.
Friends of the Family continues to provide its essential services, a crisis phone line and sheltering options. The emergency housing includes both a 21-bed shelter in Waverly and placement at local hotels.
"Right now, the shelter services are still flowing and still seem to be operating as close to normal as possible," Brustkern said, with more precautions taken like social distancing to avoid potential virus transmission. Such measures and the fact that staff are largely working remotely does slow down case management for victims Friends of the Family are already assisting.
"We are contacting those people and talking to them at least once a week," said Brustkern. "But we have stopped doing in-home visits." Staff continue to meet with homeless people involved in the search for a place to live.
"We would still encourage people to call our crisis line," Brustkern added. "If they feel like their safety is at risk or if it is time to escape a relationship, still make that phone call." The crisis line is (800) 410-7233.
Until the pandemic, the Family & Children's Council did programming in schools and that's where kids told its representatives about abuse situations. With no plans for school to be in session across the area until at least April 13, the agency is now putting more of a focus on the internet.
For children who have already been in contact with the agency, online video apps will allow a continued connection to staff. Outreach is being done through social media to connect with youths who might need services of the Family & Children's Council.
"We're just going to get creative and hit every social media platform," said Goodman.
She said the council's sex abuse prevention programming for children in preschool through sixth grade, "Take Charge of Your Body," has been posted on YouTube. Videos can be found at youtube.com/channel/UCr2VIMpU0Oyaim6BZmZqMpg. Each includes a quiz at the end.
The agency's accounts can be found by searching @FCCBHC on Facebook, @FCCouncil on Twitter, takecharge2020 on Snapchat and fcc_takecharge on Instagram. Links to some of them are also available on its website at familyandchildrenscouncil.org.
Goodman said online messaging services can be a safe place to talk confidentially and when concerns are encountered "we'll immediately report that to law enforcement."
Additionally, she encouraged non-familial adults who are in children's lives – even if just by proximity – to remain watchful.
"We need to bring the nosy neighbors back out," said Goodman. If someone sees potential abuse like inappropriate touching or behavior, she suggested reporting that to authorities. Similarly, she encouraged teachers to check on students' well being when connecting virtually with them for assistance on school lessons or activities.
"I'm just concerned right now because the safety net we have is getting smaller and smaller," said Goodman.