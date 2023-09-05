CEDAR FALLS — The Oster Regent Theatre is bringing the heat.

The 113-year-old performing arts theater needs a new HVAC system and, in order to afford it, will host a “Christmas in September” benefit concert Sept. 17.

The “Bring the Heat” event will feature scenes and songs from the last five seasons of Cedar Falls Community Theatre holiday productions.

“The constructed show is a true homage to the magic that happens on stage each year with a light reception and silent auction to follow,” said Chris Hale, managing director at the theater.

Performances are from 4 to 4:45 p.m., followed by the reception and silent auction from 5 to 6 p.m. Auction winners will be announced at the event.

Tickets are $25 and available online at mycfct.org, by calling (319) 277-5283, or at the box office. Visit mycfct.org/cfcts-bring-the-heat-benefit for more information.

Hale said the life expectancy of the current system, purchased more than 30 years ago, has come to an end. New units will bring reduced operating costs and increased comfort for actors and patrons for the next 30 years. Without the replacement, the theater will lose access to the second and third floors during the winter months.

If the fundraising goal is exceeded, the sound system is next on the docket for renovation.

Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the Cotton Theatre was built in 1910 to bring national touring shows to the community. The name was changed to Regent Theatre in 1918 and, in 1921, Merle Blair bought the theater and began promoting movies. In 1991, the Blair Family and Beck Trust gifted the building to the Cedar Falls Community Theatre.

CFCT’s board and the Cedar Falls community raised $1.2 million to restore the building. It was renamed the Oster Regent Theatre in 1994, and is headquarters for CFCT.

“‘Christmas in September’ is a little unorthodox, it’s a tad silly, but it’s uniquely ‘CFCT’ and that’s why we love it.” said Hale. “We wanted our fundraiser to be a look back at all of the fun we’ve had over the years and a feel-good opportunity to bring our patrons a little joy to wrap up summer.”

The performance will include selections from “The Winter Wonderettes” (2017), “A Christmas Carol “(2018), “Holiday Inn” (2019), “Miracle on 34th Street” (2022), and the upcoming “The Happy Elf” (2023).

Reprised performances will feature Allison Bollinger, Gabrielle Cook, Ann Frenna, Chris Kroeger, Kristin Teig Torres, Ashley Marie Rogers, Crystal Spencer and other familiar faces.

Performing holiday standards in September will be “nostalgic and fun,” said Teig Torres. She starred in “Holiday Inn” and directed “Winter Wonderettes” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

“We needed to get creative about raising the funds,” she explained. She’ll perform the beloved classics, “White Christmas” and “Let’s Start the New Year Right,” both from “Holiday Inn.”

“That song is meaningful when you think about it – if we raise the money, we’ll start the new year right and actually have heat in the theater.”

Anyone interested in providing or sponsoring auction items can email Hale at chris@mycfct.org.

