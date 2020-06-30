Ossian teen injured in ATV crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP– An Ossian teen was taken to the hospital after he was thrown from his ATV in a crash June 20.

Owen Larson, 18, was flown to a hospital following the collision on Centennial Road in Bloomfield Township near Castalia.

Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies said Brady Bakken, 19, of Castalia, was traveling south on Centennial in a BMW when two ATVs pulled out in front of him.

He merged into the oncoming lane to pass the ATVs, and Larson merged toward Bakken to turn into a driveway.

Bakken was unable to avoid the collision and struck the rear left of Larson’s ATV, according to deputies. Larson was ejected.

Bakken was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.

