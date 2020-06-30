You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ossian teen injured in ATV crash
0 comments
top story

Ossian teen injured in ATV crash

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art ambulance

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP– An Ossian teen was taken to the hospital after he was thrown from his ATV in a crash June 20.

Owen Larson, 18, was flown to a hospital following the collision on Centennial Road in Bloomfield Township near Castalia.

Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies said Brady Bakken, 19, of Castalia, was traveling south on Centennial in  a BMW when two ATVs pulled out in front of him.

He merged into the oncoming lane to pass the ATVs, and Larson merged toward Bakken to turn into a driveway.

Bakken was unable to avoid the collision and struck the rear left of Larson’s ATV, according to deputies. Larson was ejected.

Bakken was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.

PHOTOS: Water rescue training

PHOTOS: Water rescue training

As area rivers floated near flood levels, Waterloo firefighters practiced water rescue techniques on Harold Getty Lake on Wednesday,  June  24, 2020.

1 of 5
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News