topical top story

Ossian man dies in crash near West Union

An Ossian man is dead after he was struck by a passing truck while others were trying to pull his car from a ditch Monday.

 Contributed photo

OSSIAN — An Ossian man is dead after he was struck by a passing truck while others were trying to pull his car from a ditch Monday night.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal.

He had put his car into a ditch in the 27000 block of Lincoln Road north of West Union. A neighbor came to his aid with a tractor.

Around 6:28 p.m. Susan Leuder, 64, came upon the incident and attempted to drive her GMC Terrain around the tractor, striking Salgado Bernal, who was standing in the roadway wearing dark clothing, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Gundersen Ambulance and the Fayette County Medical Examiner’s Office. This incident remains under investigation.

