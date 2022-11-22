Ossian man dies in crash near West Union

OSSIAN — An Ossian man is dead after he was struck by a passing truck while others were trying to pull his car from a ditch Monday night.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal.
He had put his car into a ditch in the 27000 block of Lincoln Road north of West Union. A neighbor came to his aid with a tractor.
Hopefully you don't need this advice, but it's always possible that inclement weather could leave you stuck somewhere for hours instead of making it to your holiday destination.
Around 6:28 p.m. Susan Leuder, 64, came upon the incident and attempted to drive her GMC Terrain around the tractor, striking Salgado Bernal, who was standing in the roadway wearing dark clothing, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Gundersen Ambulance and the Fayette County Medical Examiner’s Office. This incident remains under investigation.
Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls through the years
Holiday Hoopla 1
Santa Claus arrives in front of a packed crowd at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration in 2021.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 5
The crowd watches the festivities at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 8
The crowd watches the festivities at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 2
The crowd listens to live music at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 3
People watch from a balcony overlooking the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 4
The Innovative Soul Dance Company performs at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
112820kg-holiday-hoopla-2
Iowa Northern Railroad sponsored the Polar Express train on display for the drive-by Holiday Hoopla festivities Friday night in Cedar Falls.
Kristin Guess
021320ho-progress-main-st-cf-1
Holiday Hoopla.
COURTESY PHOTO
112919bp-holiday-hoopla-3
Eric Zuck and his daughter Aria get a glimpse of Buddy the Elf on stage during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112919bp-holiday-hoopla-6
Santa Claus watches fireworks during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls in 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112318bp-holiday-hoopla-1
Santa Claus rides through the Parkade in a snow globe during Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, November 23, 2018.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112318bp-holiday-hoopla-4
Mrs. Claus greets children in Santa's Workshop during Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Brandon Pollock
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-5
Santa Claus waves as he makes his way through the crowd on the Parkade at a recent Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls.
Brandon Pollock
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-4
Sophia Sponseller and her dad, Brad Sponseller, enjoy Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls Friday.
Brandon Pollock
112715mp-Holiday-Hoopla-6
Santa arrives on a Northern Iowa panther last year at Holiday Hoopla.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-2
People line up to see Mrs. Claus at Santa's Workshop in downtown Cedar Falls Friday.
Brandon Pollock
112715mp-Holiday-Hoopla-2
Holiday Hoopla performance
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-08
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd as they make their way down Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls during Holiday Hoopla a year ago.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-01
Mrs. Claus, left, greets Cole Ragusi, 7, of Cedar Falls, during Holiday Hoopla Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-03
Klaire Osborn, 7, of Janesville, gets a candy cane from Buddy the Elf during Holiday Hoopla Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112913mp-Holiday-Hoopla-9
People watch a light display at Santa's workshop during Holiday Hoopla on Friday in Cedar Falls.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
112913mp-Holiday-Hoopla-3
Xander Rowan, 7, of Cedar Falls, gets a hug from a snowman at Holiday Hoopla on Friday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.