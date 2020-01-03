Eighteenth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — When Oscar Valdivia started working as a bus boy in a restaurant in 2001, he thought about moving up to serving or cooking — never becoming a manager.
When he became a manager at a Mason City restaurant in 2003, he never thought about owning his own business.
Now, Valdivia, 39, and one of 2019’s 20 Under 40 recipients, owns two Amigos Mexican restaurants in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. And he still can’t believe the boy who grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, has found such success in the United States.
“I like to bring my culture to people who live around here, and for the younger generations I like to teach them what I do and how I do it,” Valdivia said. “America is a great place for opportunity.”
Valdivia and his wife, Francesca — herself a former 20 Under 40 winner, and whom Valdivia calls his “inspiration” — have a 6-year-old daughter, a 4-year-old son and a baby daughter.
“I have to sacrifice a little bit with family, especially with two restaurants,” Valdivia said. “Before, with only one, it was a lot easier. Now, the problem is I have to divide myself in three.
“Restaurants are like babies,” he continued, except “they will not grow up.”
After years of moving from town to town, working at, opening and managing various restaurants in Des Moines, Independence, Iowa City and Mason City, Valdivia is glad to be settled in the Cedar Valley at his Amigos restaurants, at 1415 East San Marnan Drive in Waterloo and 5809 University Ave. in Cedar Falls.
“I (went) wherever business was good,” Valdivia said. “Now that I have a family, I try to stay in this area.
“I like this community,” he continued. “Everybody has treated me very well.”
Like many in the restaurant business, Valdivia learned a lot of lessons the hard way over the years: He’s lost jobs and lost money. But he thinks of it as gaining experience, he said, noting punctuality, patience and respect for others were the top values he would say a restaurant owner should live by.
“Every day is a challenge,” Valdivia said. “There’s something different, something to fix, something to solve. And restaurants aren’t easy. But I actually like it — I like to get involved with people.”
Despite his busy schedule, he’s also learned the real estate business from his landlord in Cedar Falls, whom he considers a mentor, and now rents apartments. He thinks of it as a long-term investment for his family.
“(My landlord) has done very good things. I have always looked at what he’s done and why he’s doing it,” he said.
And, though he doesn’t have much free time, he’s also looking to get more involved in his community.
“You always are going to have thoughts about throwing in the towel,” Valdivia said of his busy schedule. “But there is always a new day. Things will get better if you focus and try to do the best you can — that is the key. If you really try to do the best you can and you are honest, things will get there.”
