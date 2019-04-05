{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE -- An Osage woman was killed Thursday in a tree-clearing accident.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3500 block of Noble Avenue in Osage just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Jacqqueline Sue Kapustynski, 52, of Osage, was found to have been struck by a tree while clearing an area of timber, according to the sheriff's office.

Kapustynski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Osage Fire Service and the Mitchell County Ambulance Service.

