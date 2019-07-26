OSAGE — Seth Baetzold of Osage said he decided to enter the Extreme North Dakota Watersports Endurance Test, the longest swimming race in North America, “because I enjoy being in the water all day long.”
He finished second in the June 15 race – an incredible feat for a first-time participant – with a time of 10 hours and 21 minutes.
“I was pretty surprised,” Baetzold said.
The race was on the Red River from Belmont Park downstream to East Grand Forks, Minn., a distance of 36 miles.
Baetzold said he’s participated in other long-distance swim events before, but “nothing that daunting or challenging.”
Batetzold, 24, was the youngest swimmer in the group. The oldest participant was 66.
Ten swimmers began the race, with one dropping out before it ended.
The winner was Sandra Frimerman-Berquist, 35, who posted a time of 9 hours and 21 minutes – an hour or more ahead of the rest of the swimmers.
Baetzold was the only Iowan. The other swimmers were from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, New Jersey, California and Texas.
The swimmers had to stay in the water the entire time.
Baetzold and the other participants paid paddlers in kayaks or canoes to act as support. The paddlers gave them water and fed them oranges, granola bars, honey and other foods to keep them going, but the swimmers were not allowed to hang onto the boats even during feeding.
The support paddlers also guided swimmers through curves on the river.
Baetzold, who grew up in St. Paul, Minn., has been swimming competitively since he was 11. He is currently a member of the Minnesota Masters Swim Club.
The Iowa State University graduate moved to Osage in November 2017. He works at A to Z Drying.
Before the North Dakota ultra-marathon, the longest swimming event he ever participated in was a 10K.
Baetzold tries to spend one to three hours every day in the water, either indoors or outdoors depending on the season and the weather.
He does indoor training at the pool in the Cedar River Complex in Osage as well as the one at the Mason City Family YMCA.
For outdoor training, Baetzold goes to North Iowa lakes and rivers, including Clear Lake and the Cedar River.
He wants to do the North Dakota ultra-marathon again next year. He hopes to improve his time now that he knows how to pace himself for such a long race.
In the meantime, Baetzold said he plans to participate in the Big Shoulders Open Water Swim Classic on Sept. 7 in Chicago and any other race that “catches my eye.”
