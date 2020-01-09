OSAGE — An Osage High School graduate hopes his work teaching Kenyan women about business will save them from sexual exploitation.
A team from the University of Iowa that includes 1980 Osage graduate Patrick Johanns left Monday for Kenya on a State Department grant.
Around Lake Victoria and other lakes in sub-Saharan Africa, natural fish populations have been on the decline due to over-fishing and environmental degradation; meanwhile, human populations have grown, increasing the demand for fish.
Many women in these lakeside villages make a living for their families by buying the fish from fish farmers and selling them at market.
But instead of money, some of the fish sellers demand sexual favors, knowing the women have few alternatives to secure fish. That has led to an increased spread of HIV and AIDS.
A one-week training program seeks to provide local women with tools to improve their supply chain by finding ethical fish sellers and break out of a dehumanizing cycle.
Origins
Johanns is an associate professor in the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. The university hosts the Mandela Washington Fellowship program for young African leaders. Last year, 700 African leaders were accepted out of 60,000 who applied, and groups of 25 went to various campuses throughout the U.S. It’s a reciprocal program, so fellows can bring American experts to their home country in Africa to work with them in their businesses.
One of the program fellows in 2016 was Dave Okech.
“In 2017, I went to this area in Kenya, and Dave was operating this feed business,” Johanns said. “Part of that business was for fish. So I worked with him on various aspects of the business, (including) the supply chain.”
Okech was developing an app called AquaRech for fish farmers: “It would check the water temperature and other factors to know how much feed to give their fish and how much they should order from him,” Johanns said.
Now, that app is going one step further, helping farmers market their fish. That includes helping women who buy and sell fish connect with fish farmers. Essentially, it’s like Uber, but with fish.
A second Mandela Washington Fellow in 2017 was Caroline Odera. She founded a program called WISE Kenya to help women get started in business in the Lake Victoria basin.
“Caroline was an ideal person for us to bring on our team, because she knew a lot of the women in the area,” Johanns said.
Additional University of Iowa team members are Kelly Bedeian, assistant director and grants administrator of the Institute for International Business, and Kimm Harris of the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at the U of I.
The training
The group will put on two, three-day programs, with 15 women in each program. The participants will be women who work in the fish trade. The plan is for Okech and Odera to hold similar programs in the future.
The women will learn how to set up a business, products they could offer (like fish snacks), financial training, and how to use the AquaRech app.
The app will give women reliable information and a network of fish suppliers. Farmers on the app sign a code of conduct, and just like with apps such as Lyft and Uber, women can rate their transactions, which will provide incentive for ethical business practices.
“We’re trying to rebuild the supply chain. ... It’s amazing how all these pieces fit together,” Johanns said. “Many people have a view of [academia as] ‘the ivory tower’ as disconnected or sterile … not connected with everyday life. I can certainly tell you at the business school, we work very hard to tell a different story: that what we’re doing is very applied and we’re engaged with what’s going on in our world.”
