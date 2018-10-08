OSAGE — Osage has gone dry.
At least that’s true for customers of many Osage Chamber of Commerce businesses, who have joined hands to offer customers shelter on rainy days.
Those businesses have purchased umbrellas — imprinted with city and business logos — through an Osage Chamber of Commerce promotion that loans shoppers the use of an umbrella during inclement weather. Once done, shoppers can drop the umbrella off at another participating business.
And, they’ll have plenty of businesses to choose from. Twenty-four businesses chose to participate in the promotion, said Cal Nicklay, who brought the idea to the Chamber and eventually spearheaded the effort. He had seen a similar program in a small town in Wisconsin.
“It’s a service that no one else offers (in this area),” said Nicklay, a Chamber member. “It makes the whole business community a lot more customer-friendly.”
He added the Chamber embraced the idea for the advertising value and the unique service the program offers. Since the umbrellas are imprinted with local business logos, including the city of Osage, some business owners will even sell some umbrellas for their souvenir value.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kati Henry said the promotion broadens the appeal of the Osage business community.
“The whole idea is unique to our area,” she said. “It helps promote shopping in Osage even when the weather is less than ideal, and travelers who purchase them then promote our businesses to their home communities. I also really admire the collaboration between Cal and Joann (Wells) — they are the ones who really made it happen.”
Joann Wells, owner of Create, offered a discounted price to print the logos on the umbrellas. Those stopping by her shop prior to Autumn Artistry, when the program was unveiled, enjoyed watching Wells work on the scores of umbrellas.
Businesses with the umbrellas include Create, Lea Brian’s Hairstyling Salon and Spa, Emerson’s On Main, Cedar Valley Seminary, Mitchell County Regional Health Center, Cedar River Complex, Main Street Blossoms, Osage Insurance, CUSB, Frames and More, Kountry Kupboard, Larson’s Hardware Hank, Main Realty, Maple Inn, Maxine’s On Main Consignment Store and More, McPhail Law Firm, S & S Meats and Spirits, Town and Country Insurance, Cal’s Mini-Donuts, Limestone Brewers, Osage Chamber of Commerce, Shelter Insurance, Osage Floral & Gifts, and Taste/Piggyback Smoke Shack.
Umbrellas also are available for purchase for $20 at the Osage Chamber of Commerce office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.