OSAGE — The Osage Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new director and members are seeking assistance from the Osage City Council.
At a recent meeting of the Osage City Council, Chamber President Maggie Huemann, and Treasurer Harlan Bisbee asked the City Council for $25,000 in annual support to help in the efforts of attracting a chamber director.
The council didn’t act on the request. It will be addressed in an upcoming committee meeting.
The chamber recently lost its previous director, Kati Henry, because the position doesn’t offer benefits like health insurance.
Huemann said the chamber met with officials from Minnesota-based Community and Economic Development Associates. CEDA works with chambers of commerce and economic development boards in small towns, providing staff, when not possible by the organizations themselves. The Cresco Chamber of Commerce employees work for CEDA.
CEDA indicated a new chamber director with benefits would cost $80,000. Additionally, the person would be employed by CEDA and not work full-time in Osage.
Huemann said the chamber was looking for someone who would be passionate about the job and who cares about Osage, something she didn’t feel they would get going through CEDA.
Council members also asked if the chamber researched how cities the size of Osage handled paying and retaining chamber directors.
“Hampton and Eagle Grove got 60 percent off the top from hotel/motel tax to promote tourism,” Huemann said. “The Osage chamber gets 25 percent for tourism, and it is primarily used for advertisement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.