OSAGE -- The Osage Booster Club announced Tuesday it would donate $75,000 to Osage's athletic programs. The money was raised through fundraisers and donations held over the past year.
"As a booster club, we know there are additional needs our athletic programs have beyond what the school can provide," booster club member Jen Christensen said. "The donations we were able to make this past year directly benefit our student athletes and coaches."
According to the press release, the new money will help Osage make upgrades such as a new wrestling mat, new batting cages, new baseball and softball netting and turf, football equipment bags, a new golf simulator, and allows the volleyball team to attend a pre-season camp in Cedar Springs.
"As a school district, we are extremely grateful for the Osage Booster Club's continued support, service, and promotion of Osage Green Devil Athletics," Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman said. "We are so appreciative of the efforts to raise fund to help with the extras that help make the athletic programs and experience the best it can be for our athletes."
