Orphaned otter fostered by wildlife rehabber finds her home at Dubuque's River Museum

Eventually Ott was weaned and transitioned to a solid diet. “She needed fish, so I put the call out and people responded. It was amazing. People went out fishing and brought buckets of fish to feed her — blue gills and other fish.”

She introduced Ott to water at about 10 weeks old, first in small tub, and then working up to a few inches of water in the bathtub. It wasn’t long before Ott had her own kiddie pool.

Otters are smart, Bedard said, and thrive on interaction and enrichment, such as food rewards, play and toys. Ott slept in a cozy den inside a kennel, and hard-boiled eggs were her favorite treat. Although she was laid-back and easygoing, Bedard was careful not to pet her.

Ott imprinted on Bedard as her mom. “Otters are social, and my husband (Mike) and I found that she’d get depressed and lethargic if we didn’t interact with her. She made happy love noises when we engaged with her and chirped like she was saying ‘come back and play’ when we’d leave her enclosure.”

The original plan was to release Ott back into the wild, a process that takes 1 1/2 to 2 years, but it became clear Ott wasn’t a good candidate for release. Finding her a home at the River Museum has worked out well.