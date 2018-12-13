WATERLOO — The inaugural Waterloo Freedom Bus tour, put together by the Waterloo Human Rights Commission, gave people a chance to see the impact of the civil rights movement.
A group of 17 people went south for a tour of the civil rights movement monuments.
“It went very well even though I got very sick on the way back,” said Willie Mae Wright, 86, former Waterloo City Council member.
The Freedom Bus left Waterloo on Nov. 13 for a tour of various locations that were instrumental in the civil rights movement.
“People were in awe. It was breathtaking for a lot of people,” said the Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission. “People were really impressed with the opportunity to have been there.”
Funchess has been involved in several walks and marches in Waterloo to bring awareness to civil rights activism, diversity and inclusion.
The trip is part of an education and outreach initiative from the Human Rights Commission.
The beginning of the bus ride was bumpy, due to heat flow.
“All those things added a little texture to the trip,” Funchess said. “All in all, people were happy they had a chance to go.”
This is the first of what Funchess hopes are many tours similar to the Honor Flights that take veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C.
Funchess called it a vision tour and wants to trademark the name “Waterloo Freedom Bus Tour” and find supporters to help continue the tour for years to come.
“We’re hoping that as time goes, as we institutionalize the Waterloo Freedom Bus Tour, that others will come on board and we’ll be able to do some creative things,” Funchess said.
Wright wants to see young people get involved and go on the trip in the future.
“Somebody that has no idea and hasn’t experienced any of that, I would hope that some school or college student could go and experience those sights,” Wright said.
The group went to Memphis, Tenn., and Montgomery and Selma, Ala.
The first day of the trip the group went to the museum commemorating the motel where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
“All those things brought back a flurry of memories and even brought tears to many people’s eyes,” Funchess said.
After Montgomery, the group went to The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, commonly known as the National Lynching Memorial.
“By exploring these iconic places down South I think we’ll help people understand the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights as an agency and how these agencies first came about,” Funchess said.
