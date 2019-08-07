WATERLOO — Last year, the eighth annual Cedar Valley Pride-fest drew more than 5,000 visitors from across 20 states.
Organizers expect to see that and more at this year’s Pridefest Aug. 23-24 in downtown Waterloo. The two-day celebration includes more than 18 hours of entertainment, pride education, and local vendors.
There will be a Friday night concert series and a daylong Saturday festival. New this year is a 5K Rainbow Fun Run and Color Run across the Fourth Street Bridge.
Friday night entertainment includes XRAYDJ, drag performances, US the Network, Boy Band Review and headliner CeCe Peniston. There will also be a fashion show featuring local designers, brands, and models.
Saturday, Aug. 24, will feature 12 hours of live entertainment on the main stage, educational speakers, an expanded kids’ zone with planned kids entertainment, including Drag Queen Story Time, an art exhibit now housed at Hawkeye Community College’s Adult Learning Campus Downtown, drag impersonators, roller derby, vendors, information booths and more, said Mike Tyer, marketing chair for Cedar Valley Pride.
“In addition, this is a big year for LGBTQ rights as the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969. A series of history displays, a speaker’s alley presentation and a viewing of ‘Stonewall Uprising’ at Hawkeye Community College are just part of the way we’re helping the community see that the fight for equality isn’t over,” Tyer said in a release. “We’re encouraging people and businesses to stand together and stand up for each other’s rights. That’s what community is about.”
Pridefest will culminate with entertainment by OneUp Duo, who appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” and headliner Dev, known for hits such as “Like a G6” and “Bass Down Low.” Following Dev will be a Grand Drag Showcase and local Sissy’s Sircus burlesque show.
“Our goal for Cedar Valley Pridefest isn’t to celebrate our differences, but to come together as a community through acceptance,” said Michelle Hall, another event organizer. “We are here to celebrate the Cedar Valley as a great place to live because of its diversity, acceptance and equality.”
For a complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to www.cedarvalleypride.com.
