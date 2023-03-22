CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Arts Festival will not return this summer.

The decision to cancel the event was made earlier this month by the festival board, said Doug Johnson, who has co-chaired the event since 2016. He points to several struggles the event has confronted in recent years, beginning with the two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other reasons cited were lack of volunteers, difficulty finding sponsors to support the festival and somewhat declining interest among artists. “We can’t put our finger on one specific thing. It was the bulk of what was happening,” Johnson said.

In its 42-year history, the green-grass al fresco gallery has annually attracted thousands of visitors each June to 23rd and College streets on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The festival has been a signature event for Iowa and repeatedly has been named one of the top 100 best fine arts and design shows in the U.S. by Sunshine Artist.

“We tried to get things going again last year. We knew it was going to be a little different than in previous years, and we saw a change in the number of volunteers available and in the number of artists interested in participating in the juried festival,” Johnson explained.

As plans were being made for the 43rd annual festival, “we saw the same recurring issues,” he said. Following considerable discussion, the board “decided to put a stop to it. We didn’t want to lose the high quality that College Hill Arts Festival has created over the years. Out of respect for that history, we put the brakes on, at least for the near future.”

College Hill Arts Festival is 100% volunteer-run event — “unique for most festivals,” Johnson noted. Dozens of volunteers are needed to organize, support, and keep things running smoothly, but volunteers are “aging out.” Fewer younger volunteers are jumping in to fill the ranks. In addition, some previous volunteers remain reluctant to participate in large gatherings since COVID.

It’s also become more difficult to secure sponsors to financially support the festival. Many businesses struggled to keep their doors open during COVID, and now inflation and recession concerns have dealt additional blows to bottom lines, Johnson pointed out.

Loss of volunteers and reduced financial support meant pulling the plug on the festival’s soundtrack – the performance stage – at last year’s festival.

Traditionally, 75 artists participate in the juried festival. In 2022, about 65 artists set up booths to sell their artwork. There was no Friday night banquet for artists, and artists were unable to find accommodations with private residents who previously hosted artists in their homes.

“Artists were also concerned that people weren’t purchasing like they had in the past,” Johnson said.

Internationally known Cedar Falls illustrator and artist Gary Kelly was disappointed by the news. He has created 37 consecutive CHAF posters and received numerous awards for his designs.

“I think about how art is related to today’s culture, and when you create all your artwork on computer, it’s not the same as an artist creating on paper or canvas,” said Kelley, a member of the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame and winner of 29 gold and silver medals.

He believes digital art has had a negative influence on visual arts, in particular. “You don’t see the hand of the artist creating the work,” he said. Loss of authenticity and lack of originality have had an effect on collectability of art and, by extension, a subtle impact on fine art festivals.

The late Hugh Pettersen founded College Hill Arts Festival in 1979 when he was president of the College Hill Merchants’ Association. Originally, the event took place on College Hill sidewalks before finding a home on the UNI campus. Pettersen chaired for 16 years, followed by Karen Mukai and Len Froyen for a decade, then Mary Sue Bartlett and Vaughn Griffith until 2016, when Johnson took over for Griffith. Johnson and Rob Swiatly co-chaired last year.

The community has always embraced the festival, Johnson said, and he expects to hear their feedback.

“I’ve only had a little feedback from artists at this point, and they’re understanding of the decision we had to make. If there’s strong interest from the community in re-envisioning the festival for the future, we aren’t closing the door totally on coming back.”

