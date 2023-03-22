INDEPENDENCE -- Building Direction for Families will be helping area youth in foster care celebrate their graduation from high school and assist with their transition out of foster care.

Children in Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette counties will receive things typically associated with high school graduation that family would normally help provide, such as senior pictures, invitations, cakes and refreshments for their celebration, along with items needed as they transition out of foster care and head off to college or their first apartment.

Businesses, churches, organizations and members of the community can help celebrate the achievement for youth by giving a gift, service or by making a donation.

For more information, contact Beth Ownby or Nicole McGreevy at Building Direction for Families, located at 401 First Street West, in Independence, by calling (319) 334-5105 or emailing communityliaison@bdfempowerment.org.

Donations by check should be payable to Building Direction for Families with "graduation celebration" written on the memo line.

