WATERLOO — Blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures and mind-blowing wind chills — it’s shaping up to be a bitter winter.
If you’re left yearning for spring, how about a bunch of bright yellow daffodils.
The American Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Days is in progress. Black Hawk County residents have until Feb. 8 to place their orders for March delivery.
Last year, Black Hawk County residents ordered 455 bunches of daffodils, 94 potted daffodils and 68 “Gifts of Hope” that were delivered to the Covenant Cancer Treatment Center.
“Last year was the first year that we’ve ordered daffodils in a couple of years. The American Cancer Society did it for years and then they stopped. People kept asking me why we weren’t doing daffodils anymore. They missed them, so I decided to revive it on a local basis,” says Tammy Schoonover, ACS senior community development manager.
She has expanded Daffodil Days to include Grundy, Hardin and Tama counties, as well. Flowers are ordered from a local flower wholesaler.
“Reaction has been really positive. People are happy that it’s been brought back,” Schoonover explains. “We sell them in the thick of winter because honestly, every time you see one, it makes you smile and hope for better weather – definitely something we need this week.”
Daffodils are a symbol of hope for cancer patients and survivors, she says.
“With Daffodil Days, you know that with every bouquet you order, you’re making an actual difference in the lives of real people fighting cancer. It’s a sign of hope that there is life beyond their cancer journey. People can order and send daffodils as a message for a cancer patient or survivor, or simply because it is a sign of spring and supports the efforts of the cancer society.”
Ordering daffodils for friends, customers and employees also can brighten days, desks or dinner tables, Schoonover adds.
All proceeds are used for free programs and services, cancer prevention education and cancer research.
Make a $10 donation to receive a bunch of 10 daffodils; one can purchase as many bunches as desired. For a $25 donation to the Gift of Hope program, the American Cancer Society anonymously delivers bouquets arranged in vases to area cancer patients. The potted daffodils are $20. ACS will deliver any order over $250.
For orders, contact Nancy Penca at 321-2929 or daisy0307@hotmail.com. Daffodils arrive March 12.
