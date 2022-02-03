 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Order a singing valentine from Proud Image Chorus for Valentine's Day

021418mp-Singing-Valentine-2

A Proud Image quartet will be delivering Singing Valentines on Feb. 14.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

The Proud Image Chorus, an a cappella nonprofit barbershop group from the Cedar Valley, is taking reservations for the annual Singing Valentine event.

A tuxedo-clad quartet from the chorus will be available to deliver a rose and a song to a special someone on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Cost starts at $40. To make a reservation, call (515) 979-9054.

In addition, Proud Image has named Steve Klawonn as Barbershopper of the Year.

