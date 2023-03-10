CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host a weekly Lenten Lunch Series on Wednesdays through April 5.
Each Wednesday during Lent, a meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
A special 20-minute devotion, “The Miracle of Easter,” led by Ed and Sally Baker, will follow. A donation of $5 is suggested for the meal.
