WATERLOO — Christy Brown walked out of her brief radiation treatment at the Covenant Cancer Treatment Center with a cup of hot tea and a smile.
The Independence woman didn’t stop smiling — not while talking about being diagnosed with breast cancer in July, nor about having surgery on her right breast three weeks later, nor about the radiation treatments she drives a half-hour from Independence to undergo five times per week in order to decrease her odds of the cancer returning.
“These doctors are amazing — I haven’t been scared at all,” Brown said. “People’s reactions have been — oh my gosh, I feel bad for them. I’ve had people cry about it. I say, ‘No, no, it’s OK! I haven’t been fearful or stressed out. I’m just doing what they (doctors) say.”
It probably helps that Brown’s breast cancer was caught at an early stage, and it hadn’t spread to her lymph nodes. That meant she didn’t have to have chemotherapy, letting her continue to work part-time as a master barber, cosmetologist and instructor at the Double Take Salon in Gilbertville.
She’s also been the beneficiary of gas cards and a grant to help pay for medical expenses from the Beyond Pink Team. Plus, the Double Take Salon owner has been supportive, since her mother died of breast cancer, Brown said.
“I have had so much support, not only from friends but clients.”
Brown’s optimism seems baked right into her personality: She praised Dr. Jason Gesme at UnityPoint Waterloo for giving her “the most beautiful scar” after her surgery, praised the people at Covenant Cancer Treatment Center where she goes for her radiation treatments and talked of advances in breast cancer treatments in recent years.
“There’s a lot of people who go through this. Everybody’s different,” Brown said. “I want everybody to know that whatever happens in life, it’s OK.
“I could have had a different prognosis, and it may be later down the road, but it’s OK. Whatever happens, happens.”
That’s not to say Brown doesn’t realize the gravity of the situation she’s facing.
“Not to be dramatic, but Dr. Gesme saved my life,” she said. “I remember going into the operating room, I said, ‘Before I do, thank you for what you’re doing today.’”
As of Sept. 10, Brown had gone through nine radiation treatments. Once she’s completed her 25th, which was scheduled Wednesday, she’s done with cancer treatments.
Brown is already looking to pay it forward by making breast pillows, a heart-shaped pillow that patients put under their arm so a seatbelt or a pillow doesn’t aggravate their post-surgery breasts.
“I’m making them for guys. People are very unaware guys can get this too, and (the pillows) are only in pink,” she said. “It’s amazing how much (the pillows) help.”
Her journey, she said, taught her a few things.
“Don’t Google anything,” Brown said. “Everyone’s story is different; every personality is different. It’s not necessarily going to affect you the same way.
“And listen to your doctors — they know more” than well-meaning friends, she added. “I have had some interesting advice.”
Her advice, she said, is simple: Stay positive, no matter the curves thrown at you in life.
“Attitude does have a lot to do with it,” Brown said. “Everyone says, ‘Oh, you’re so brave.’ I say, ‘Nope — put a spider in front of me, and you’ll see!’”
