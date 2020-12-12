Opioid alternatives advocates press for NO PAIN Act, stalled in Congress

"For about three years, we were seeing a reduction in opioid overdoses," said Jackie Preston, a community prevention educator at Pathways Behavioral Services in Waterloo and chair of the local chapter of Community Resources United to Stop Heroin.

And then 2020 -- and an isolating, worrisome pandemic -- hit. Now, Preston says fatal overdoses in Iowa are rising again, surpassing their 2019 number last month.

"There's so much anxiety and depression," she said. "We don't want people choosing a pain management strategy that has a really high rate of dependence and addiction."

Much of the reason people become addicted is because opioids themselves are easy to get addicted to -- in as little as five days for certain patients, Preston said. Even though financial incentives to prescribe opioids were removed in federal legislation in 2018, providers still may feel pressure to prescribe opioids for severe pain, particularly after surgery.

"We need to explore what the alternative options can be, and be able to find a way to make these services accessible, especially to our older adults and differently abled populations, and to those in rural Iowa," said Amy Bonebrake, an alcohol and drug counselor at Access in Waterloo.

