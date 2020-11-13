Operation Threshold to receive $135K in CARES Act funds for rent assistance

CEDAR FALLS -- The majority of a third round of CARES Act funding for community development block grants in Cedar Falls will go to one Cedar Valley agency to help with rent and mortgage assistance in the city.

The Cedar Falls Housing Commission unanimously approved $135,000 of $157,775 received in the third round of CARES Act funding be awarded to Operation Threshold of Black Hawk County for their tenant-based rental assistance program.

"The goal for this money (for round three) is it would be a rental or mortgage subsidy for those suffering through the pandemic," said city planner Michelle Pezley.

The commission approved the funds as an amendment to their fiscal year 2019 annual action plan for CARES Act funding during their Tuesday evening meeting.

Pezley said Operation Threshold was the only agency to submit an application for a portion of the funds.

Since that one award is more than the commission generally awards in community development block grants, commission chair Gary Winterhof asked if the agency would be more closely monitored.