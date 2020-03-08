Operation Threshold still accepting applications for energy assistance

WATERLOO — There is still time to apply for this season’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through Operation Threshold for Black Hawk, Buchanan and Grundy counties. Operation Threshold will be accepting LIHEAP applications through April 30.

To date over 4,600 households have applied for assistance since Nov. 1.

Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bills, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year. Applicants will also have to provide proof of their Social Security number and documentation for every member of the household.

Any household applying to LIHEAP for the first time will need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff person. Returning applicants with last names beginning with the letters S through Z will also need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff member.

Returning applicants with last names beginning with the letters A through R will not need to meet directly with an Operation Threshold staff member and can submit a paper application to an Operation Threshold office or can apply online at https://thosolutions.com/liheapweb/.

