WATERLOO — For residents in Black Hawk, Buchanan and Grundy counties, applications for energy assistance will be taken starting Nov. 1 for the 2019-2020 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.
Operation Threshold will be taking applications from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2020. The application period begins immediately for households with an elderly or disabled member or households with a disconnect notice.
Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year. Applicants will also have to provide proof of their Social Security Number and documentation for every member of the household.
Any household applying to LIHEAP for the first time will need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff person. Returning applicants with last names beginning with the letters S through Z will also need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff member.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Those who qualify for LIHEAP are also protected by the moratorium, which prevents utility companies from disconnecting utilities from Nov. 1 through April 1.
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. It is important for applicants to apply as early as possible. Households may receive assistance once per season. Households already approved for assistance for the 2019-2020 will not be able to apply again until next season.
For more information, or to make a donation to assist low-income households with an energy crisis (including emergency LP deliveries or utility disconnect situations), contact one of the Operation Threshold offices listed below or visit our website at www.operationthreshold.org.
- 1535 Lafayette St., Waterloo, 291-2065.
- 1827 First St. West, Independence, 334-6081.
- 1606 G Ave., Grundy Center, 824-3460
