WATERLOO — Operation Threshold, an organization that provides a variety of services to low-income people, is out of money for its crisis assistance program.

According to its website, Operation Threshold provides financial assistance on a limited basis to households facing crisis situations such as utility disconnection, emergency fuel deliveries, and furnace repair/replacement. It also offers a crisis assistance program called Pocket Change, available to assist eligible households with emergency expenses related to work or school attendance or other unusual crises.

Normally, applications are taken throughout the year, however assistance depends upon available funding. The organization has temporarily stopped taking applications for crisis assistance.

Executive Director Barb Grant said it’s been at least a decade since the organization has run out of funds so early in the year. And it coincides with the end of the organization’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on April 30. LIHEAP is a federally-funded program designed to help low-income families with the cost of heating by providing a one-time payment. It doesn’t start up again until Oct. 1.

In April, Operation Threshold provided $251,000 for utility assistance to residents in need.

From Oct. 1 through April 30 when LIHEAP was active, Operation Threshold assisted 5,242 people. That’s less than last year.

What has increased, however, is the number of people using the organization’s crisis assistance program.

In April, 303 households were assisted, compared with 202 households in April 2022, a 50% increase. The amount of money provided also increased from last year. Last April, $170,420 was given to people in need. This April, it was $251,600, a 47.6% increase.

Prior to the advent of the pandemic in March 2020 and the extra federal assistance it brought, the number of households helped and money spent was much lower. Grant said $400,000 in federal COVID-19 assistance started in October 2021. The agency ran out of that money in March.

Grant believes the the culprit behind the organization’s depleted funding is that “everything” costs more.

“Inflation costs are higher, you know, the cost of living is higher, utility costs are higher,” she said. “I think there’s some overall unease. I know that there are increases in requests for basic needs services besides utilities.”

An example is the numbers at the Grundy County food pantry.

Grant said from January to March, the number of households seeking help rose 20%, and the number of times the pantry helped the same household increased 34%. Although needs have increased, she said, the number of cash donations has decreased 37%.

“I think individuals and families are still really struggling,” Grant said. “Even while working, there’s less of a safety net. … It doesn’t have the capacity to provide as much support as it has over the last few years.”

That safety net may fray even more if Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Federal support has been reducing, like LIHEAP, like SNAP,” Grant said. “Pandemic benefits have gone down. And now it’s going to be harder for people to qualify for assistance that they need to meet their basic needs.”

If signed into law, Iowa households with liquid assets of more than $15,000 – excluding the value of a home, a household’s first car and up to $10,000 of a second car – would be denied SNAP benefits.

“I hope that families don’t fall through the cracks,” she said. “I am concerned that the donations can’t make up the difference for the loss of federal funds or federally funded supports.”

