WATERLOO — Operation Public Relations is gathering Sept. 1 and is designed to bring together police officers, first responders and citizens.
The event will from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Byrnes Park by the volleyball courts.
“We’re hoping to help the community build relationships and trust,” said Chris Jones, community organizer and Marine veteran.
Jones wants those present to speak to each other rather than to stereotype one another.
“We want to have peaceful community so the kids have a place to feel comfortable playing outside and some officers can do their jobs without being scrutinized,” Jones said.
The event is held every other year and will feature entertainment, foods, games and scenarios of what to do around police officers and first responders.
Humanizing one another will play a major role in establishing a relationship between officials and civilians, Jones said.
“If I build up trust with you and I’ve seen you before I’m going to feel better about talking to you,” Jones said. Trust gets diminished when parties only see one another after an event that required a police presence, he said.
