Opening door to possibilities for youth at Boys & Girls Clubs

WATERLOO — Being a teenager can be awkward.
Making the transition from child to young adult can be confusing and challenging enough without having to navigate personal circumstances and obstacles in the path of an education, experiences or opportunities.
On Thursday, the door opened to new possibilities during the open house for the Otto Schoitz Teen and Education Center. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley’s new facility is located at 803 E. Fourth St., across the street from East High School.
“We’re really excited, and the community support has been great. We have a great team assembled that will have a focus on organization, character and leadership development, career and college readiness, and we’re connecting with our partners, including John Deere Co. and Waterloo Community Schools, to propel these young people into their future,” said James Lee III, chief executive officer.
The Otto Schoitz Foundation awarded a $1 million grant for the initiative. Approximately $6.2 million was raised through a fundraising campaign to build the $2.5 to $3 million facility and renovate existing facilities at 515 Lime St. The club also has received donations from such local foundations and trusts such as the McElroy Trust, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Young Family Foundation and trusts established by the Christensen and Gallagher families.
Board member Christa Miehe served as Boys & Girls Club board president during the campaign. She describes the teen center opening as “a dream come true. I joined the Boys & Girls Club board more than 10 years ago, and we were talking about the need for improved teen services even way back then,” said Miehe, president of marketing and shared services for the VGM Group.
Currently about 100 teens are served with a participation rate of 60 percent. Many kids may have been active at the club for a number of years, but feel they’ve outgrown activities organized for younger members. The new center provides teens with their own clubhouse, Lee said, and will likely attract new members.
“We want to provide teenagers with a safe and positive environment where they can explore what their future can look like. Whether it’s preparing for college, learning new skills, choosing a career or figuring out a direction for their lives, or simply having a place to do their homework with access to a laptop computer, we want to be there to provide support, especially for teens in east Waterloo,” Lee said.
Four new staff positions are expected to be added.
Philip Nash served as capital campaign chair for the Teen Center Building and Capital Campaign. “The project has been in the works longer than I’ve been around, and the community has seen this as a need for a very long time,” said Nash, market president and principal business relationship manager for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking.
When the campaign was launched, “nothing could have prepared us for the immediate and overwhelming support from the community. Individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations eagerly jumped on board and asked how they could help. We understood right away that this was seen as a transformational project for the Cedar Valley,” Nash explained.
The two-story building, just around the corner from the Lime Street facility, was built by Cardinal Construction. Katy Susong, Cardinal Construction president, serves on the club’s board and felt a personal connection to the project.
“Understanding what this is going to bring to the community and to reach a group of kids that we’re not reaching effectively, it’s been fun to be part of it,” Susong said.
The new center will have space for tutoring, computer and digital graphics skills development, music creativity, college testing preparation, counseling, direct homework assistance, mentoring, a makers’ space, a gym and supervised recreational space. There is WiFi access so students can do their homework on their school district-provided laptops.
In 2018, 25,000 meals were provided through the club’s partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. With the addition of a café in the new facility, Lee expects to serve more teens.
On the second floor, the facility will have several classrooms, an open workshop/game space, an art corner and music room.
Lee said the additional space will provide opportunities to host guest speakers, workshops and increase involvement by mentors, volunteers and local employers. “We want to leverage our support to make a greater impact. We aren’t trying to ‘silo’ ourselves away from the community,” he explained.