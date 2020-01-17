Opening door to possibilities for youth at Boys & Girls Clubs

Board member Christa Miehe served as Boys & Girls Club board president during the campaign. She describes the teen center opening as “a dream come true. I joined the Boys & Girls Club board more than 10 years ago, and we were talking about the need for improved teen services even way back then,” said Miehe, president of marketing and shared services for the VGM Group.

Currently about 100 teens are served with a participation rate of 60 percent. Many kids may have been active at the club for a number of years, but feel they’ve outgrown activities organized for younger members. The new center provides teens with their own clubhouse, Lee said, and will likely attract new members.

“We want to provide teenagers with a safe and positive environment where they can explore what their future can look like. Whether it’s preparing for college, learning new skills, choosing a career or figuring out a direction for their lives, or simply having a place to do their homework with access to a laptop computer, we want to be there to provide support, especially for teens in east Waterloo,” Lee said.

Four new staff positions are expected to be added.