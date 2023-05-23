On Saturday morning at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market, streets bordering Overman Park bustled with foot traffic.

Some shoppers pulled cloth-sided wagons filled with their purchases – and usually small children – or pushed baby carriages, trailed their leashed dogs or tried to hook just one more bag on a dangling finger. In the background, a pair of saxophonists collaborated on a live soundtrack as the crowd ebbed and flowed.

Jim Fitkin squirted oil in a hot kettle, dumped in popcorn kernels and lowered the lid on his popper. After a little hissing and sizzling, kernels began exploding and the irresistible aroma of fresh popcorn filled the air. Freshly popped bags of buttered, caramel, cheese, kettle and a sweet and salty mix, along with bags of unpopped Fit-Pop kernels disappeared as if by magic as shoppers snapped them up.

“I’ve been doing the farmers’ market for probably 20 years, back when we started growing and selling popcorn,” said Fitkin, a fourth-generation farmer who grows corn, popcorn and soybeans north of Cedar Falls. “I pop about 80 bags the night before, and I pop about six pounds an hour at the market, so I’d say you’re looking at about 40 pounds of kernels for a Saturday morning,” he explained.

Fitkin raises and processes about 60 tons of popcorn each year. Fit-Pop is sold at grocery stories, but Fitkin likes the personal touch and looks forward to farmers’ markets as an opportunity to connect with new and returning customers, he said.

He’s not alone.

It’s open season at Cedar Valley farmers’ markets. From spring until fall, these vibrant marketplaces are popular destinations to shop for just-picked produce and as community gathering places. Frilly lettuces, greens, asparagus, endive, kohlrabi, bulb fennel, green onions, ruby stalks of tart rhubarb, turnips, radishes and other seasonal veggies line tables at stalls right now. Bedding plants, especially tomato and pepper plants, herbs and flowering annuals are high on the shopping list along with hanging baskets and fresh flower bouquets swaddled in paper.

As the growing season heats up, produce will be available in greater variety, with juicy, ripe tomatoes, fragrant peppers, glistening eggplants, fresh melons, and, of course, Iowa sweet corn attracting big crowds. Markets wind down in October with fall favorites like apples, pumpkins, ornamental corn and gourds.

Food and beverage vendors offer plenty of grab-and-go delights to keep shoppers happy, too. Offerings range from Ooh La La Crepes and Try Pie slices at the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market to flavored coffee beverages and smoothies from food trucks.

“Farmers’ markets are place where people can go with family and friends on a Saturday morning or a weekday afternoon to connect with someone they haven’t seen in a while. Purchasing from these local farmers, local vendors, is good for you as a customer because you’re getting the freshest, best quality produce as well as a lot of great items,” said Jodie Huegerich of the Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network and University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program manager.

There are about a dozen members of the network, including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Dunkerton, Independence, Waverly, Shell Rock and others. While College Hill Farmers Market and Waterloo Urban Farmers Market both have paid market managers, the remainder are operated by a single volunteer or volunteer board.

“Overall our markets are doing really well with the resources they have. It’s important to our local economy to support local food producers because the vendors you’re buying from are going to turn around and spend their money locally. For the most part, this is their livelihood and the more we can help keep small businesses in business, the better off all of us will be,” she noted.

Marketgoers also will find baked goods from bread and pies to bars and cookies as well as fresh eggs, meats, honey, jams and jellies, scented soaps and lotions, and arts and crafts – including jewelry, textiles, wood crafts, even watercolor and oil paintings.

Mark Westbrock, who owns Waverly’s Solstice Farm with his wife Theresa, is in his sixth season selling fresh eggs and pasture-raised poultry and mushrooms at a Cedar Falls and College Hill farmers’ market stall.

“It’s a great way to talk to people about what we do. People stop and want to talk about how we raise our poultry, where our eggs come from, and every year, we get more regular customers,” Westbrock said.

A large flock of about 180 chickens and 50 turkeys are rotated onto pastures where they are fed locally grown and processed non-GMO feed and are allowed to forage, which helps restore the land, he said. “This fall, we’ll also be offering samples of our new hard cider, Paha,” Westbrock added.

Kim Wilcox, owner of the Water’s Edge in Cedar Falls, sells hostas, flowers, wreaths and a variety of nature- and garden-inspired crafts, including owl faces and garden angels from recycled crystal plates, cups and vases. She’s been a farmers’ market regular for 25 years.

“I love it. When someone stops by my booth and really takes a look at something I’ve made and that makes them smile, that’s it for me. That’s why I do it,” Wilcox said.

She also confesses, “I love the smell of my van” when it is brimming with fresh lilacs and irises and other flowers she cuts and uses to fill old-fashioned pitchers that shoppers are thrilled to carry home.

Jewelry-maker Mickey Johnson of Waterloo’s Lost Loon Studio has participated in the Cedar Falls Farmers Market for almost 16 years. It’s an opportunity to socialize with new and old friends and she appreciates “the festive atmosphere. Everybody is in a good mood, and I like that people can ask about the different kinds of stones I use and I can talk about my work,” she said, noting that she sells enough jewelry each season to make her participation worthwhile.

That’s an advantage farmers’ markets can offer shoppers, said Huegerich.

“You can ask as many questions as you want. Vendors like talking about their products. You can learn so much about what you’re buying, how your food was grown or something was made.

“Farmers markets are the best resource for people who want to know more about where their food is coming from,” she added.

