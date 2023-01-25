Open mike, reading scheduled at the Hearst Center for the Arts

CEDAR FALLS — Season 22 of the “Final Thursday Reading Series” returns to the Hearst Center for the Arts on Thursday.

The 7 p.m. program starts with a creative writing open mike and includes a reading by a notable writer.

Joyce Milambiling, professor emeritus of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) at the University of Northern Iowa, will read from her forthcoming book, “The Skyscraper Settlement: The Many Lives of Christodora House.” It tells the story of the Christodora Settlement House in New York City’s East Village.

According to Milambiling, the project began when she “found a collection of letters that were housed at the New York Historical Society and which were written in 1918 by Helen Schechter, an immigrant from Eastern Europe, to her English teacher. The lessons, what would now be called English as a Second Language classes, took place at Christodora House, one of several settlement houses on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.”

She proceeded to delve into the history of Christodora House, and the impact of the settlement house movement in America.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.

For questions or to request a Zoom link to virtually watch the program, the Hearst Center for the Arts can be reached at: (319) 273-8641.

