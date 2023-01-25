 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Open mike, reading scheduled at the Hearst Center for the Arts

  • 0
Hearst - 3

The Hearst Center for the Arts has been in operation since 1989.

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS — Season 22 of the “Final Thursday Reading Series” returns to the Hearst Center for the Arts on Thursday.

The 7 p.m. program starts with a creative writing open mike and includes a reading by a notable writer.

Joyce Milambiling, professor emeritus of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) at the University of Northern Iowa, will read from her forthcoming book, “The Skyscraper Settlement: The Many Lives of Christodora House.” It tells the story of the Christodora Settlement House in New York City’s East Village.

Cedar Falls councilor asks for Main, Sixth street intersection to be considered for roundabout

According to Milambiling, the project began when she “found a collection of letters that were housed at the New York Historical Society and which were written in 1918 by Helen Schechter, an immigrant from Eastern Europe, to her English teacher. The lessons, what would now be called English as a Second Language classes, took place at Christodora House, one of several settlement houses on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.”

People are also reading…

She proceeded to delve into the history of Christodora House, and the impact of the settlement house movement in America.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.

For questions or to request a Zoom link to virtually watch the program, the Hearst Center for the Arts can be reached at: (319) 273-8641.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the Leopard 2, the formidable German battle tank long sought by Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News