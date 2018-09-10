Subscribe for 33¢ / day
INDEPENDENCE — The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society is having an open house 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 601 State St.

It will celebrate over a decade of preservation in the Littleton and Chatham community.

The society was in and acquired the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church in 2014.

Refreshments will be served while visitors enjoy the museum exhibits and learn more about preservation efforts tackled in the last 10 years. The open house is in conjunction with the Littleton school reunion.

