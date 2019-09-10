CEDAR FALLS – The Nutcracker presented by The Minnesota Ballet has become a tradition in the Cedar Valley.
Taking place every other year, The Minnesota Ballet hosts open auditions to include more than 100 local dancers in the production. This year’s auditions will take place Saturday. The deadline to register for auditions is Wednesday.
Auditions are open to boys and girls ages 8 to 18. Pre-registration is required. Interested dancers may register at gbpac.com/thenutcracker. Auditions for ages 8-12 will run from 9-11 a.m. and ages 13+ will run from 1 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Auditions will be held at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. Previous dance experience is not required. Results will be posted at 1 p.m. the same day. If cast, there will be staging rehearsals to follow that day and will be held Sunday afternoons from Oct. 6 – Nov. 17.
The performance dates are as follows:
Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 3 p.m.
For more information, call 273-3679.
