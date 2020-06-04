Online course explores how to identify native Iowa plants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Practical Farmers of Iowa is partnering with the Tallgrass Prairie Center at the University of Northern Iowa to present a five-part online course exploring how to identify native plants of the tallgrass prairie region that begins from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.

“Botany Beginners: Exploring Iowa’s Native Plants” is free to attend and will take place on Zoom. To learn more or to register, go to tallgrassprairiecenter.org/botany-beginners.

The series will consist of five sequential webinar-style workshops in June and July, and is designed for anyone who wants to improve their ability to identify Iowa native plants, with a special focus on common farmland prairie plants.

Laura Jackson, director of the Tallgrass Prairie Center and a biology faculty member at UNI, will lead the course, which will emphasize the process of learning how to identify plants. The aim is for attendees to become more self-sufficient at plant identification through guided practice.