Online course explores how to identify native Iowa plants

CEDAR FALLS — Practical Farmers of Iowa is partnering with the Tallgrass Prairie Center at the University of Northern Iowa to present a five-part online course exploring how to identify native plants of the tallgrass prairie region that begins from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.
“Botany Beginners: Exploring Iowa’s Native Plants” is free to attend and will take place on Zoom. To learn more or to register, go to tallgrassprairiecenter.org/botany-beginners.
The series will consist of five sequential webinar-style workshops in June and July, and is designed for anyone who wants to improve their ability to identify Iowa native plants, with a special focus on common farmland prairie plants.
Laura Jackson, director of the Tallgrass Prairie Center and a biology faculty member at UNI, will lead the course, which will emphasize the process of learning how to identify plants. The aim is for attendees to become more self-sufficient at plant identification through guided practice.
Each workshop will be from 6-7 p.m. Some dates may be subject to change. Register for the course to get the most up-to-date information.
All webinars will be recorded and archived online so attendees can view the material at their convenience – though participants are encouraged to attend each webinar live so they can ask questions and participate in discussion.
The course will also include virtual prairie walks featuring farmers and conservation professionals discussing what they’re seeing on their farms and how they use plant identification in the real world.
The events are part of Practical Farmers’ 2020 field day season, which includes more than 60 virtual events hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum.
