'Ongoing' talks with UNI bring hope historic homes could sidestep wrecking ball

CEDAR FALLS – A pair of historic University of Northern Iowa homes had been on the chopping block, but now it seems their preservation is a real possibility.

According to Cassie Mathes, director of university relations, UNI is engaged in “ongoing” conversations with an outside party interested in developing a “viable plan” to preserve at least one of the structures more than a 100 years old.

Among them is the former home of the late UNI president Homer Seerley and his family. In November the university requested it and the Alumni House be razed because of $1.6 million in needed maintenance.

The matter had been tabled in an 8-1 vote by the Board of Regents in November, and came about a few years before UNI celebrates its 150th birthday. An expectation had been it would return for consideration at its most recent meeting Feb. 23; however, it wasn’t included on the agenda.

The next regents meeting is scheduled for April 6 and 7 at Iowa State University. Board of Regents spokesperson Josh Lehman said, “UNI would bring it before the board” if looking to move forward with demolition.

Several people have made an effort to make the community aware of the significance surrounding Seerley’s former home, including Rosemary Beach, the retired longtime executive director of the Cedar Falls Historical Society, who has appeared before City Council on numerous occasions trying to drum up support for its preservation.

She was successful in having the home named the “most endangered” property in the state by the nonprofit Preservation Iowa last month after submitting an application.

It was ranked number one out of seven properties based on historical significance, present condition (worthy of saving) and the urgency or nature of threat. An application did not guarantee a property receiving the designation.

The Queen Anne style house constructed of local red brick is the oldest building on campus, according to a description provided by Preservation Iowa. It was built in 1890 to serve as the family home of Seerley who became president of what was then the Iowa State Normal School in 1886.

Seerley held the title for more than 40 years. His name in Cedar Fall is revered. In fact, there’s a street, Seerley Blvd, that runs through Main Street and another half mile to the part of College Street where the house is located.

“There was a lot concern about the house because of its historical significance in the state of Iowa, and its wonderful story of rural education which we feel could be lost if not saved,” said Bruce Perry, Preservation Iowa board president.

Seerley’s former home is known today as the Honors Cottage at 2401 College St. A local person with knowledge of these latest conversations says it is believed to be the focus of the preservation efforts.

According to this person, the outside party is an individual with “experience in preserving and restoring historic buildings in the community” who has hopes of saving both the homes on the northern side of campus.

“Optimism” was one feeling expressed about the talks, and generally people are “very pleased with the university for pursuing” these other avenues.

Since the tabling of the request, Mathes, the university spokesperson, said there was a first set of conversations the university had about finding a way to preserve the buildings. But these discussions were preliminary and the realization was that the “ideas (presented) weren’t viable.”

These conversations happen to coincide with the university’s work to update its Master Plan. Once complete by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023, it would lend insight into the university’s “space needs” and the status of its buildings, said Mathes.

In November, Michael Hager, UNI senior vice president for finance and operations told the regents about $1,645,251 in deferred maintenance between the two buildings, as well as them having ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) code compliance issues.

“It does move a significant amount of deferred maintenance off the books. They’re not core academic buildings,” said Hager. “We are challenged as state agencies to make sure we are being good stewards of our resources. We reluctantly came to the conclusion that these two – while not sizable – do provide a savings to us and do not diminish the impact of the physical footprint for the institution.”

Asbestos and electrical needs were reportedly other reasons UNI requested the board give the green light to demolish these “underutilized” buildings.

“We do have a number of buildings in addition to these buildings that are more than (a) century old. But these two small ones do not make sense from a financial perspective to continue on,” Hager said.

If the board gave approval, Hager said the demolition, costing an estimated $269,000, was expected to take place after the winter season. Once vacant, the land would be used for “green space,” but Hager noted the properties could become “potential building sites.”

Regent David Barker, a partner in a real estate development company, questioned whether all the scheduled maintenance was “absolutely necessary.”

Despite pointing out UNI’s “excellent record of historic preservation” and it being a difficult decision, Barker asked for an analysis of UNI’s “overall space situation” be presented before moving forward with demolition of the structures that he felt maybe could serve another purpose.

The lone vote against tabling the request and moving forward with demolition was Regent Milt Dakovich, the chair of the Property and Facilities Committee, who passed away Feb. 24 after a long battle with cancer.

Right now, the Alumni House is not actively used by the University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association, rather it serves as a call center for about 14-15 students to use some evenings as part of the development foundation fundraising effort.

The Honors Cottage has offices for three honors program staff, a student lounge and a classroom, and will likely be relocated to Bartlett Hall.

“It’s been a nice space, and is very visible on campus, but it’s been limiting our ability to grow our programs,” said Jessica Moon, director of the university’s Honors and Scholars Programs.

No matter the outcome, others are vowing to keep the historic homes’ legacies alive.

“We’ll work with the university to preserve the legacy of the two buildings and share their stories whether they are standing or not,” said Nathan Arndt, UNI Museum director and chief curator.

He added that elements of their “character” like the front doors, stain glass windows, keystones or cornerstones could be retained to help memorialize them.

