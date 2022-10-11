One with serious injuries following Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS – One person was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash at the Highway 20-Highway 58 interchange Monday night.

The identity and condition of the driver weren’t immediately available, but Cedar Falls police said the person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was headed west on Highway 20 around 7:30 p.m. Monday and suffered a medical incident that led to loss of control of the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle entered the grassy center median and continued on until going airborne at the interchange. It then entered the Highway 58 median, went airborne again and landed on its side.

Rescue crews had to extricate the driver.

Cedar Falls Police and Fire Rescue were assisted at the scene by MercyOne Paramedics, Hudson Police and Iowa State Patrol.

