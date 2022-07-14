 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One transported for non-life threatening stab wound outside Greenbelt Lake in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Police responded shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a call for a stab victim in the area of the parking lot outside Greenbelt Lake in the 900 block of Martin Road in Waterloo.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Waterloo-Fire Rescue for what Police Sgt. Rob Camarata called a “non-life-threatening cut to an extremity.”

About five police cars were on scene in response to the call, and multiple officers were seen investigating after the ambulance had left the scene.

The other person involved was being questioned by police, according to Camarata.

Details regarding what led to the injury were not immediately known.

