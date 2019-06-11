WATERLOO – One driver was taken to the hospital after firefighters cut open his pickup truck to remove him in a Tuesday afternoon crash.
The identity and condition of the driver weren’t immediately available.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of West Fourth Street and lower Washington Street.
During the T-bone collision, one of the pickup trucks rolled and came to a rest on its side, trapping the driver inside. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue stabilized the truck and cut a hole in the cab’s roof to remove the driver.
The other driver wasn’t injured, police said.
