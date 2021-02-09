One seriously injured in semi crash near Plainfield

PLAINFIELD – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a semi crash Monday afternoon.

The accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 218 near Plainfield. A Freightliner driven by Zoltan Pusenyak of St. Paul, Minn., was headed south when he crossed over the median and struck a Peterbuilt driven by Isaac Snow of Hanover, Ontario, Canada, according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.

Pusenyak was transported by Air Care helicopter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., with serious injuries, and Snow wasn’t injured, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Plainfield Fire Department, Plainfield First Responders, Waverly Ambulance and Air Care assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene,

This accident still remains under investigation.

